Arclin Completes Acquisition of The Willamette Valley Company, Strengthening Materials Science Portfolio & Expanding Global Presence

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arclin, a leading material science company, today announced the official completion of its acquisition of The Willamette Valley Company ("WVCO"), a manufacturer and distributor of a wide variety of custom products and services in the wood products, railroad, concrete repair, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer products segments.

"We have long admired WVCO's deep technical expertise, customer focus, and commitment to quality-values that resonate deeply with the team at Arclin," said Bradley Bolduc, Arclin's CEO. "This acquisition enables us to better serve our customers in new industries where our combined capabilities will have an immediate impact. This is an exciting step forward for our team members and the customers who rely on us."

Adding eight manufacturing and research and development facilities and ~540 team members to Arclin's global footprint, the acquisition accelerates Arclin's ongoing strategy to expand its materials science capabilities and deliver advanced solutions that improve performance, reliability, and sustainability across a wide range of applications.

"Collaborating alongside The Willamette Valley Company's talented team and integrating our well-paired technologies opens the door to significant innovation," said Mark Glaspey, President of Arclin. "Together, we are uniquely positioned to advance next-generation chemistries, mission-critical solutions, and application technologies that will raise the bar across industries. This acquisition strengthens our ability to solve complex challenges and deliver meaningful value to customers around the world."

"WVCO's legacy is built on technical ingenuity and a willingness to take on tough challenges," said John Murray, President and CEO of The Willamette Valley Company. "Joining Arclin amplifies that spirit. Together, we'll shape the next generation of materials and unlock new opportunities for our teams and the industries we serve."

With the acquisition now complete, both organizations will begin integration planning while maintaining business continuity for customers and suppliers.

About Arclin

Arclin is a leading materials science company and manufacturer of polymer technologies, engineered products and specialized materials for the construction, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, weather & fire protection, pharmaceutical, nutrition, electronics, design and other industries. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Arclin has offices and manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S., Canada, U.K., and manufactures for customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.arclin.com.

About The Willamette Valley Company

Founded in 1952, the Willamette Valley Company is an engineered solutions provider specializing in a broad array of chemistry and application systems. WVCO is a multinational corporation that manufactures and distributes a wide variety of custom products and services around the globe. While their roots are in the wood products industry, their expertise and solutions encompass innovative railroad tie repair solutions, concrete repair systems, patching, fillers, adhesives, robotics, engineering and more across dozens of industries. For more information, visit https://wilvaco.com

