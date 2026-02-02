IperionX - 2026 Letter to Shareholders

SOUTH BOSTON, Va., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IperionX Limited (IperionX) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) IperionX has released its 2026 letter from CEO Taso Arima to shareholders and other valued stakeholders, outlining plans to grow the U.S.'s leading domestic titanium manufacturing platform, essential to America's industrial renewal, defense strength, and long-term prosperity.

Dear IperionX Shareholders,

We enter 2026 in a strong position, well-placed to advance America's reindustrialization by both reshoring and building the world's lowest-cost titanium supply chain through American innovation. In doing so, we are proud to support the President's mission to bring strategic manufacturing home and restore America's industrial strength.

For decades, the United States has relied on foreign sources for titanium, a metal essential to aerospace & defense, shipbuilding, and advanced industries, economy and national security to risks from abroad. No longer.

With the assistance of the U.S. Department of War and our long-term shareholders, our patented technologies are now operating on a commercial scale in Virginia; re-shoring the production of high-performance titanium to America at the lowest costs globally.

Our strategy is clear and ambitious: a fully integrated, sovereign platform that converts low-cost domestic scrap and minerals into the highest-performance products. By eliminating waste, shortening lead times, and driving costs steadily lower, we are redefining the economics of titanium and reclaiming American leadership in a metal vital to national security.





IperionX's Virginia Titanium Campus

The Inflection Point

Our HAMR and HSPT technologies embody American ingenuity comparable to historic breakthroughs such as the Bessemer process for steel, the Hall-Héroult process for aluminum, and Nucor's electric arc furnace revolution - advances that dramatically reduced costs, enabled mass adoption, and powered American industry to global preeminence.

Refined over more than a decade, from laboratory to pilot to full commercial scale in Virginia, these technologies are now proven and scaling reliably.

The past two years have been focused on the disciplined work of industrialization: commissioning facilities, achieving operational readiness, and turning scientific innovation into consistent commercial output.

In 2026, we advance with purpose, ramping deliveries, achieving steady-state operations, lowering unit costs, and supplying high-performance titanium components to key customers, vital U.S. defense programs, and America's resurgent industrial and maritime sectors.

Our priorities for the year remain focused on:

Operational Excellence: Embedding utilization, yield, and reliability into every process, turning manufacturing discipline into lasting competitive advantage.

Embedding utilization, yield, and reliability into every process, turning manufacturing discipline into lasting competitive advantage. Advanced Manufacturing: Building on low-cost powder to deliver near-net-shape parts through powder metallurgy, forging, and additive manufacturing that will reshape entire industries.

Building on low-cost powder to deliver near-net-shape parts through powder metallurgy, forging, and additive manufacturing that will reshape entire industries. 7x Expansion: Advancing a major expansion of production capacity in Virginia to approximately 1,400 tons per annum, with commissioning targeted for mid-2027, further lowering costs and broadening access to new markets.

Advancing a major expansion of production capacity in Virginia to approximately 1,400 tons per annum, with commissioning targeted for mid-2027, further lowering costs and broadening access to new markets. Commercial Programs: Converting strong pipelines of prototypes into recurring orders and enduring partnerships.





IperionX titanium components

The Structural Advantage: Breaking the Cost Barrier

Titanium delivers unmatched performance, yet for eighty years it has been constrained by the high costs and inherent waste of the legacy Kroll process.

IperionX is changing that with a fully integrated American platform. By combining HAMR refining and HSPT forging with recycled scrap and secure domestic minerals from our Titan Project, we eliminate foreign supply vulnerabilities and establish a substantially lower cost curve, built entirely on American soil.

The Titan Project: Securing Our Upstream Advantage

Our 100% owned Titan Critical Minerals Project in Tennessee is fully permitted, close to shovel-ready, and progressing toward the completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study in Q2 2026. The project will deliver low-cost domestic feedstocks optimized for our HAMR process while positioning IperionX as a potential leading U.S. producer of the critical heavy rare earths Dysprosium and Terbium - elements essential for high-performance permanent magnets in defense systems and advanced robotics.





IperionX's Titan Critical Mineral Project, Tennessee

Powering America's Industrial and Maritime Resurgence

IperionX's work aligns closely with President Trump's determined efforts to revitalize American shipbuilding, strengthen the defense industrial base, and bring critical manufacturing back to U.S. soil.

U.S.-produced titanium, offering exceptional strength-to-weight ratio and lifelong resistance to seawater corrosion, is ideally suited for modern naval vessels, submarines, and many more of our critical defense platforms. By delivering this superior material reliably and at lower cost, we enable American industry to build faster, more durably, and more competitively; helping restore the industrial capability that once made the United States the arsenal of democracy.

Our core thesis is straightforward: when superior titanium parts are made in America, delivered quickly, and priced competitively, customers - and entire markets - will choose domestic.

Unveiling GenX: The Path to American Titanium Leadership

While executing strongly in 2026, we are also building the foundation for long-term growth and American leadership in the global titanium supply chain.

Central to this future is GenX, our next-generation, continuous, HAMR platform, which we introduce today. Proven at lab and pilot scales, and now progressing in our Virginia R&D facility, GenX will deliver superior productivity and capital efficiency.

In 2026 we will reach key commercial-scale validation milestones and share performance data, establishing the basis for sustained, capital-efficient scaling through 2030 and beyond, positioning IperionX as the leading producer of low-cost, American-made titanium.





IperionX Virginia operations & leadership teams

A Final Word

Great progress is achieved by teams that combine expertise, determination, and faith in American potential. I thank our dedicated engineers and builders for their outstanding contributions.

To our government supporters and long-term shareholders, thank you for your continued support and conviction. Together, we are creating a titanium platform essential to America's industrial renewal, defense strength, and long-term prosperity.

We look forward to updating you on our progress throughout 2026.

Sincerely,

Anastasios (Taso) Arima

Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director

IperionX Limited

