Visionary Holdings Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Periodic Filing Requirement

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary Holdings Inc. ("GV" or the "Company"), a technology-driven multinational enterprise listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: GV), today announced that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) in connection with the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

As previously disclosed, on August 5, 2025, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that it was not in compliance with the periodic filing requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to the delayed filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Based on the Company's filing of its Form 20-F on January 28, 2026, Nasdaq has determined that the Company has now regained compliance with the applicable listing requirements. On January 29, 2026, Nasdaq advised the Company that this matter is now closed.

The Company remains committed to maintaining full compliance with all applicable Nasdaq listing standards and U.S. securities laws, and to upholding a high level of transparency and disclosure for the benefit of its shareholders.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GV) is a technology-driven multinational enterprise focused on innovative education, AI applications, and high-tech healthcare solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the Company operates through its subsidiaries across North America and Asia, driving technological advancement, cross-border innovation, and global health transformation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

