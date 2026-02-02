Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40E0L | ISIN: CA92838F2008 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
02.02.26 | 17:11
1,245 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VISIONARY HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VISIONARY HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2026 15:36 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Visionary Holdings Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Periodic Filing Requirement

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary Holdings Inc. ("GV" or the "Company"), a technology-driven multinational enterprise listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: GV), today announced that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) in connection with the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

As previously disclosed, on August 5, 2025, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that it was not in compliance with the periodic filing requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to the delayed filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Based on the Company's filing of its Form 20-F on January 28, 2026, Nasdaq has determined that the Company has now regained compliance with the applicable listing requirements. On January 29, 2026, Nasdaq advised the Company that this matter is now closed.

The Company remains committed to maintaining full compliance with all applicable Nasdaq listing standards and U.S. securities laws, and to upholding a high level of transparency and disclosure for the benefit of its shareholders.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GV) is a technology-driven multinational enterprise focused on innovative education, AI applications, and high-tech healthcare solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the Company operates through its subsidiaries across North America and Asia, driving technological advancement, cross-border innovation, and global health transformation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Visionary Holdings Inc.

For further information:
Investor Relations
Visionary Holdings Inc.
Email: ir@visionary.holdings


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.