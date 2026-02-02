Reliance Global Group, Inc.: Reliance Global Group Announces 36% Year-over-Year Increase in Personal Lines Property and Casualty Written Premium Through RELI Exchange

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: EZRA) (the "Company") today announced continued operating momentum within its RELI Exchange, LLC subsidiary, highlighted by a significant year-over-year increase in Personal Lines Property and Casualty ("P&C") written premium.

This Personal Lines P&C growth builds on the strong operating momentum the Company previously reported within RELI Exchange, underscoring the platform's ability to scale distribution and drive increased production across multiple insurance lines.

Based on internal, unaudited carrier-level production information, Personal Lines P&C written premium generated through RELI Exchange increased from approximately $11.47 million in 2024 to approximately $15.6 million in 2025, representing a 36% year-over-year increase. This Personal Lines production represents a substantial majority of RELI Exchange's total Personal Lines premium during the periods presented, and the Company believes it provides a meaningful indicator of year-over-year production trends based on internal, unaudited carrier-level production information.

The increase in Personal Lines written premium reflects the continued expansion and effectiveness of RELI Exchange's agency partner network. Since acquiring RELI Exchange in 2022, Reliance has grown the platform's network from approximately 65 agency partners to approximately 300 agency partners, with growth driven organically through expanded distribution rather than acquisitions, thereby expanding reach and supporting increased premium volumes across Personal Lines P&C products.

RELI Exchange provides independent insurance agencies with a technology-enabled distribution platform designed to improve efficiency, expand market reach, and support scalable growth. The Company believes the continued expansion of its agency partner network is directly contributing to increased production, deeper carrier relationships, and growing premium volumes within RELI Exchange.

"RELI Exchange continues to demonstrate its ability to scale distribution and convert that scale into meaningful premium growth," said Ezra Beyman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Global Group. "The 36% year-over-year increase in Personal Lines Property and Casualty written premium reflects the strength of our expanding agency partner network and organic growth within the RELI Exchange platform, driven by increased participation from independent agencies rather than acquisitions. As we continue to grow and support our partners, we believe RELI Exchange is well positioned to drive further production and long-term value."

The Company's broader insurance operations provide a stable foundation of revenue and cash flow, which also supports Reliance's strategic initiatives through EZRA International Group ("EZRA"), its new platform focused on pursuing controlling investments in high-growth, technology-driven businesses. Reliance believes the continued scalability of RELI Exchange, supported by this stable foundation, positions the Company to pursue potentially transformative opportunities through EZRA.

Key Operating Metric Disclosure. The "written premium" figures presented in this press release are derived from internal, unaudited carrier-level production reports and reflect gross written premium submitted through the RELI Exchange platform for the periods indicated. Written premium is an operating metric and is not a measure of revenue or income determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Written premium is not an accounting measure, is not recorded on the Company's financial statements, and is not a measure of revenue, income, or cash flows determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not recognize written premium as revenue and does not derive economic benefit from the full amount of written premium.

These figures are unaudited, may be adjusted based on policy cancellations, endorsements, and carrier reporting practices, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZRA) is an InsurTech pioneer, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based technologies, to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency/brokerage industry. The Company's business-to-business InsurTech platform, RELI Exchange, provides independent insurance agencies an entire suite of business development tools, enabling them to effectively compete with large-scale national insurance agencies, whilst reducing back-office cost and burden. The Company's business-to-consumer platform, 5minuteinsure.com, utilizes AI and data mining, to provide competitive online insurance quotes within minutes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance. In addition, the Company operates its own portfolio of select retail "brick and mortar" insurance agencies which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States, offering a wide variety of insurance products.

In addition to its insurance and insurtech operations, Reliance operates EZRA International Group, its strategic growth platform focused on identifying, acquiring, and building majority or controlling stakes in high-growth technology companies. EZRA International Group is designed to complement Reliance's core insurance business by expanding market reach and supporting long-term shareholder value creation through disciplined capital allocation and active ownership.

Further information about the Company can be found at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "potential," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company's expectations regarding continued growth in written premium on the RELI Exchange platform; the Company's ability to expand and retain its agency partner network and carrier relationships; the scalability of RELI Exchange and 5minuteinsure.com; the role of EZRA International Group in identifying, structuring and pursuing acquisition and investment opportunities; and the Company's broader business, strategic and financial outlook.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, among others, that the Company will be able to successfully execute its strategic initiatives and acquisition strategy through EZRA International Group; that the expanded leadership role of senior management will contribute to the effective sourcing, structuring and integration of strategic opportunities; that investments in RELI Exchange, 5minuteinsure.com and other initiatives will generate anticipated returns; that market, economic, interest rate and regulatory conditions will remain sufficiently favorable; and that the Company will be able to continue to access capital on acceptable terms and execute its broader business and capital markets strategy. There can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove accurate.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to successfully identify, evaluate, consummate and integrate acquisitions or strategic investments through EZRA International Group; the risk that anticipated benefits of management changes or strategic initiatives may not be realized; the Company's ability to grow RELI Exchange and 5minuteinsure.com, attract and retain agents and customers, and achieve expected levels of adoption and profitability; the Company's ability to effectively deploy capital into business development or other strategic initiatives; the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity and access to capital (including any issuance under its at-the-market equity offering program, if utilized); competitive pressures, including within InsurTech and insurance agency/brokerage; and general business, economic, market, interest rate and geopolitical conditions; as well as other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as amended, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Except as required by law, Reliance Global Group, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: EZRA@crescendo-ir.com

