BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc as at 31 December 2025 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-greater-europe-invst-trust-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Lucy Dina

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 5324

2 February 2026

