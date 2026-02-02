Corinex Communications: Corinex Appoints George Reznik as Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate Global Expansion

Anzeige
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
02.02.2026 18:16 Uhr
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corinex, a global leader in Broadband-over-Power-Line (BPL) technology, announced the appointment of George Reznik as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Reznik is an entrepreneurial, operational, and strategic executive leader. He has a track record of growing top-line revenue, bottom-line performance, and market share while building, commercializing, and scaling global technology companies.

Corinex is accelerating the transformation of electricity networks, turning existing power line infrastructure into high-capacity, secure communications networks. This helps utilities accelerate grid modernization, integrate low-carbon technologies at scale, and increase grid hosting capacity without rebuilding their infrastructure.

Corinex Appoints George Reznik as Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate Global Expansion

"We are proud to welcome George to Corinex at a defining moment for the energy industry. George brings over 30 years of executive leadership across operations, technology, finance, and business strategy. His vision and expertise within the IoT and clean technology sector make him an integral addition to our team as we enter the next stage of growth."
- Peter Sobotka, Corinex, CEO

Mr. Reznik is a seasoned executive with three decades of leadership experience across publicly traded and high-growth companies within the technology sector. He has held executive roles at Light AI (CSE: ALGO), Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID), Intrinsyc Technologies (TSX: ITC), and Infowave Software (TSX: IW).

Previously, Mr. Reznik advised organizations at pivotal moments of transformation for over a decade as Deloitte's Corporate Finance Valuation leader in Canada and the United Kingdom. Building upon that foundation, he helped to scale Pivotal (Nasdaq: PVTL) from $10 million to $140 million USD as the VP of Finance over three years. He then moved on to serve as COO and CFO at Infowave Software before joining Intrinsync, where he led operations and finance through its strategic acquisition by Lantronix (Nasdaq: LTRX).

Recognized for operational excellence and financial discipline, Mr. Reznik is a proven executive leader trusted to guide organizations through pivotal stages of transformation.

In addition to his longstanding accomplishments, he is also a:

  • Recipient of the BC Public Company CFO of the Year award
  • Chair of the BC Hi-Tech CFO C-Council
  • Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA)
  • Chartered Business Valuator (CBV)
  • Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE)

"I am excited to join Corinex to support its mission to accelerate decarbonization through intelligent, connected energy infrastructure and make an invaluable impact on the sustainability of our planet. This will pave the way for a smarter, more resilient, and sustainable energy future.

The global transition to the electrification of everything requires grid capacity optimization management. Corinex is well-positioned as a world leader in BPL-based grid digitalization. Its platform empowers utilities and grid operators to enhance network capacity, integrate renewable energy, and manage distributed energy resources while strengthening reliability."
- George Reznik, Corinex, COO

About Corinex

Corinex is the leading provider of BPL-based grid visibility and flexibility solutions.

Energy networks around the globe are under pressure due to the rapid adoption of low-carbon technologies (LCTs) such as electric vehicles, heat pumps, and solar. Upgrading existing grids requires significant financial investments, is resource-intensive, environmentally disruptive, and often slow to deploy at scale.

Corinex's Broadband Over Powerline (BPL) solutions transform existing power grids into intelligent communication networks, giving utilities an alternative way to modernize their grid for a faster, more economical, and more carbon-neutral approach.

Corinex Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2874062/Corinex_Communications_Corinex_Appoints_George_Reznik_as_Chief_O.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873982/Corinex_Communications_Corinex_Appoints_George_Reznik_as_Chief_O.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/corinex-appoints-george-reznik-as-chief-operating-officer-to-accelerate-global-expansion-302675653.html

