BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc as at 31 December 2025 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blk-income-growth-portfolio.pdf
Lucy Dina
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 5324
2 February 2026
