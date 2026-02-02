Anzeige
Montag, 02.02.2026
02.02.2026 18:54 Uhr
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc as at 31 December 2025 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blk-income-growth-portfolio.pdf

Lucy Dina

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 5324

2 February 2026

