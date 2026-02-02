Anzeige
Montag, 02.02.2026
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
02.02.2026 19:26 Uhr
Ai4 2026 to Spotlight the Brilliant Minds Leading the AI-Powered Future

Global AI Innovators to Take the Stage in Las Vegas as Early-Bird Rates End February 4

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Ai4 2026, America's leading conference dedicated to the real-world application of artificial intelligence, today announced new details on its expansive education program and an exceptional lineup of confirmed speakers. The event will convene the world's foremost AI researchers, technologists, executives, and policymakers who are actively shaping how AI is designed, governed, and deployed across industries. The three-day conference will take place August 4-6, 2026, at The Venetian Las Vegas. Early-bird registration rates expire February 4, 2026, with pricing increasing on February 5.

The three-day conference will take place August 4-6, 2026, at The Venetian Las Vegas, bringing together the leaders shaping how AI is designed, governed, deployed, and scaled responsibly. Early-bird registration rates expire February 4, 2026, with pricing increasing on February 5.

Headlining the Ai4 2026 program is a historic keynote conversation featuring Geoffrey Hinton, Fei-Fei Li, and Andrew Ng, three of the most influential figures in the evolution of artificial intelligence. Appearing together on the main stage on Wednesday, August 5, the trio will examine where AI has been, where it is headed, and how organizations can responsibly scale innovation with trust, governance, and human-centered design at the core.

Ai4 2026 has already confirmed an extraordinary roster of speakers representing leading enterprises, research institutions, startups, and public-sector organizations. Confirmed speakers include:

  • John Whyte, CEO, American Medical Association

  • Franziska Bell, Chief Data, AI & Analytics Officer, Ford Motor Company

  • Micky Tripathi, Chief Artificial Intelligence Implementation Officer, Mayo Clinic

  • Stian Kirkeberg, Head of AI & ML, Norges Bank Investment Management

  • Lasherelle Morgan, SVP, Legal, AI Innovation & Acceleration, NBCUniversal

  • Ron Whitworth, Chief Privacy Officer, Truist

  • Tom Gruber, Co-Founder, Siri

  • Jorge Reis-Filho, Chief of AI for Science Innovation, AstraZeneca

  • Ben Goertzel, Founder & CEO, SingularityNET

  • Sejal Amin, Chief Technology Officer, Priceline

  • Lutz Beck, CIO, Daimler Truck North America

  • Mo Jamous, CIO, U.S. Bank

  • Deepak Sachdeva, Chief Information Officer, United States Air Force

  • Josh Browder, CEO, DoNotPay

  • Reena Solomon, Head of AI Partnerships, Airbus

  • Garvita Kapur, Senior Director of Artificial Intelligence, New York Public Library

  • Emerald de Leeuw-Goggin, Global Head of AI Governance & Privacy, Logitech

  • Brian McClendon, CTO, Niantic Spatial

  • David Scott Krueger, Professor & Researcher, Mila - Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute & University of Montreal

The Ai4 2026 education program is built around practical, application-driven learning and will feature more than 1,000 speakers across executive panels, fireside chats, case studies, and technical deep dives. Sessions will explore AI strategy and leadership, enterprise deployment and scaling, data and infrastructure, governance and responsible AI, generative AI, and emerging technologies. As additional speakers are announced, they will be available at this link.

"Ai4 is where theory meets practice," said Michael Weiss, Co-Founder of Ai4. "Our speakers aren't just talking about the future of AI-they are building it inside the world's most influential organizations. Ai4 2026 gives attendees direct access to the people making real decisions, solving real problems, and shaping how AI is used responsibly today."

With its expanded three-day format, Ai4 2026 is expected to welcome more than 12,000 attendees and 400+ exhibitors, offering nearly one million square feet of immersive programming, live demonstrations, and high-impact networking. The move to The Venetian Las Vegas reflects the continued growth of Ai4 and its commitment to delivering a premium experience for attendees, sponsors, and partners.

Registration is now open, with super early-bird rates available through February 4, 2026, offering savings of up to $1,800 on an All-Access pass. Discounted registration is also available for startups, educators, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations. Full details are available at www.ai4.io.

Founded in 2018, Ai4 has become the premier destination for leaders seeking to understand and apply artificial intelligence responsibly and effectively. By convening the brightest minds in AI research, strategy, and implementation, Ai4 continues to advance innovation while helping organizations confidently navigate the AI-powered future.

# # #

For further information, contact:
Amy Riemer, Media Relations
978-502-4895
amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Ai4 2026



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ai4-2026-to-spotlight-the-brilliant-minds-leading-the-ai-powered-1132096

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
