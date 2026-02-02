



WADDINXVEEN, NL, Feb 3, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - SGL System, the global leader in professional turf technology, has announced the launch of SGL Golf, a specialized division and technology ecosystem dedicated to the unique demands of the golf industry. This move marks a strategic expansion for the company, bringing more than 20 years of experience supporting the world's most iconic sports stadiums, including Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, host site of Super Bowl LX, to the fairways and greens of elite golf courses throughout the United States.The SGL Golf ecosystem transforms natural turf into an intelligent, self-optimizing system that delivers championship-level surfaces without compromising sustainability or budgets. While SGL System will continue to serve its broad portfolio of professional sports clients in the stadium and sports fields market, the new SGL Golf division provides a tailored suite of tools designed to help greenkeepers and superintendents manage labor shortages, rising chemical costs, and increasing demand for year-round consistency."For years, we've helped the biggest stadiums in the world maintain perfect pitch conditions under intense pressure," said John Libro, Director of New Market Development. "With SGL Golf, we are bringing the same level of precision and technological sophistication to the golf course. By reading a course's biological signals and converting them into predictive models, SGL Golf enables precision turf management instead of reactive maintenance, significantly lowering chemical inputs while maximizing operational efficiency."At the core of the ecosystem is an integrated hardware and intelligence layer. The GreenGuard Golf robot uses UVC light to neutralize fungal pathogens at the cellular level, providing chemical-free disease control during autonomous nighttime operations. Aerial insights are delivered through AirGuard, which captures high-resolution imagery to identify moisture stress, heat patterns, and surface variability not visible to the human eye.All biological signals, aerial intelligence, and performance data are centralized within the TurfBase Golf platform, the intelligent operating system that powers SGL Golf. TurfBase Golf aggregates real-time inputs across the course and applies predictive agronomic models to deliver a continuously updated management plan tailored to each surface and condition. This closed-loop system directs resources, including SGL's precision LED grow lighting, to specific high-wear areas with surgical accuracy, replacing guesswork with objective playability telemetry that can be measured and managed over time.This expansion reflects SGL's multiyear strategy to combine specialized regional support with a global infrastructure that currently serves more than 600 of the world's leading sports organizations. From Etihad Stadium in Manchester to the high-stakes turf of NFL venues, SGL technology is built on a foundation of validated engineering and surface excellence. The launch of SGL Golf advances this mission, delivering a best-in-class management solution that addresses the evolving economic and environmental challenges of the modern golf industry while providing a long-term, scalable home for data-driven course management.ABOUT SGL GOLFFor over 25 years, SGL System has been a global leader in turf growth technologies, supporting more than 600 stadiums worldwide with innovative, data-driven solutions. Building on this strong foundation, SGL is now expanding into the golf industry with SGL Golf. SGL Golf is the architect of the autonomous course. By unifying stadium-grade robotics, aerospace monitoring, and predictive agronomy, SGL Golf enables the world's most prestigious golf clubs to achieve championship conditions with surgical precision. The ecosystem replaces reactive maintenance with a proactive, data-driven model, setting a new global standard for sustainable turf performance and operational efficiency. For more information, visit https://sglgolf.com.Media Contact Information:Sterling Randle, Digital Sport by Hot Paper LanternEmail: srandle@hotpaperlantern.com, https://sglgolf.com.Source: SGL GOLFCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.