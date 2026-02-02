Two Stratix Corporation Leaders Honored on CRN's 2026 Channel Chiefs List

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Stratix Corporation, a leading provider of managed mobility services (MMS), today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Gina Daniel-Lee, Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Partnerships, and Elizabeth Klingseisen, Senior Vice President of Marketing, to its prestigious 2026 CRN Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.

With more than 30 years of experience in the technology sector, Gina Daniel-Lee leads Stratix's strategic partnership efforts, building new alliances while strengthening long-standing relationships across the channel. Her leadership has earned repeated recognition from CRN, including multiple Channel Chiefs honors, as well as inclusion on CRN's 2025 Women of the Channel and Power 80 Solution Provider lists.

Joining Gina on this year's Channel Chiefs list is Elizabeth Klingseisen, who brings over 35 years of technology marketing experience and oversees Stratix's go-to-market and messaging strategy. She ensures the company's partner and customer-first approach is clearly reflected across channels. Like Gina, she was also recognized as a Women of the Channel honoree in 2025, continuing Stratix's commitment to leadership and partnership within the channel.

"When leaders are recognized year after year, it's a clear signal of the impact they're having across the industry," said LouisAlterman, CEO and President of Stratix. "We're grateful for the influence Gina and Elizabeth continue to have and the important role they play in Stratix's continued growth and momentum."

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

"Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

About Stratix

As a trusted leader in enterprise mobility for over 40 years, Stratix empowers large organizations to thrive in a mobile-first world. We design, deploy, and manage comprehensive mobility programs that deliver nonstop mobility and exceptional end-user experiences. Recognized in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Managed Mobility Services, Stratix is known for its decades-long customer relationships, industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS), and a proven ability to adapt to evolving technologies. For more information, visit www.stratixcorp.com.

