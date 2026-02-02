Entergy Corporation: Entergy - Building the Foundation for a Stronger New Orleans

Entergy's investments impact on early childhood education

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / By Sue Henry

For the past two decades, Entergy has viewed early childhood education as a key investment in the strength and well-being of the communities we serve. Through sustained philanthropy, policy advocacy, and strategic partnerships, the company has helped to strengthen early learning systems at scale. This long-term approach has translated into measurable improvements in school readiness and meaningful progress for children and families across the city.

Entergy's commitment to improving early learning systems combines philanthropic support with outreach and advocacy efforts to advance systemic change. We work closely with local and statewide coalitions to expand access to high-quality early learning. These efforts contributed to the creation of a statewide fund for early childhood education and the passage of a millage in Orleans Parish in 2022 dedicated to early childhood education. Together, these mechanisms generate approximately $42 million annually to expand access to high-quality educational opportunities.

Direct philanthropy has strengthened policy achievements. The Entergy Charitable Foundation provided $300,000 for a challenge grant to advance early learning in New Orleans. This contribution helped launch the City Seats program which expands access to quality early learning across the city. Entergy has also funded research that documents the broader impact of these efforts. A Modern History of Early Care and Education in Louisiana: 2001-2022, a research paper by Monica Candal Rahim, outlines the progress of the movement and highlights the company's role in advancing early childhood systems statewide.

In only two years, this investment in the passage of the millage has produced population-level results in school readiness. New Orleans kindergarteners now outperform the statewide average across every subgroup, including economically disadvantaged children, English learners, and children with disabilities. At a time when statewide indicators show decline, New Orleans continues to improve.

The data also shows meaningful gains for economically disadvantaged students. A higher share now meet or exceed kindergarten readiness benchmarks, while the percentage of students entering school below those benchmarks has declined. More children enter kindergarten with foundational early literacy skills, increasing the likelihood of long-term academic success.

"These outcomes demonstrate what is possible when communities commit to early learning and sustain that commitment over time," said Patty Riddlebarger, vice president of corporate social responsibility at Entergy. "By investing in early education and working alongside trusted partners, we are helping ensure more children in New Orleans have access to high-quality early learning opportunities that will prepare them for greater success in life."

Policy change has played a key role in this progress. Entergy supported the Campaign for Grade Level Reading, which helped advance the Orleans Parish millage that generates $21 million annually. That revenue receives a state match through a fund created with advocacy support from the United Way of Southeast Louisiana, which Entergy also supported through funding and executive leadership.

Community partnerships remain essential to this work. Organizations supported by Entergy include the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children and Families, Agenda for Children, STAND, EduCare, United Way of Southeast Louisiana, and the Campaign for Grade Level Reading. Each parter strengthens a different part of the early learning ecosystem, from policy design to family engagement.

Recent investments reflect a continued emphasis on comprehensive, community-centered solutions. In November 2025, the Entergy Charitable Foundation awarded a $150,000 grant to Wilcox Academy in central city. The Wilcox Academy of Early Learning, currently under construction and scheduled to open next spring, will serve 350 low-income children and families. In addition to high-quality early care and education, the center will provide wraparound support services such as healthy take-home dinners, individualized success coaching, on-site health services, extended hours for working families, and college scholarships for program graduates.

The results in New Orleans reinforce the broader lesson that early childhood education delivers its greatest returns when investment remains consistent, coordinated, and focused on long-term outcomes. Building on the progress achieved in New Orleans, Entergy will continue to work across its service territories in Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas to support early learning efforts.

Learn more about our corporate social responsibility initiatives by visiting entergy.com/community.

About Entergy

Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/entergy-building-the-foundation-for-a-stronger-new-orleans-1132477