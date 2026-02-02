Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - RS&H, the employee-owned, national engineering, architecture, and consulting firm, has announced the appointment of P. Scott Cary, PE, LEED AP, as its new Discipline Leader for Energy Services.

Cary steps into the role with more than 20 years of experience leading planning, design, and construction teams for major infrastructure programs worldwide, including extensive work with the Department of Defense, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Laboratory of the Rockies (NLR, formerly NREL) and individual airports, ports and private agencies. At NLR, he served as the Aviation Platform Lead, coordinating the lab's world-class energy research with the evolving needs of the aviation and maritime industries.

In his new position, Cary will drive the expansion of RS&H's energy-related consulting services. His vision includes accelerating innovative offerings in energy planning, resilience, data-informed energy management techniques and related solutions that are ideally affordable and sustainable. He will focus on continued integration of energy literacy across planning, design and construction, identifying opportunities for emerging energy solutions to help clients achieve their goals.

"As we look ahead, I am inspired by the collective talent and purpose that define RS&H," said Cary. "Together, we have a unique opportunity to advance resilient, sustainable solutions that support our clients and communities. I'm honored to join the RS&H team to expand our impact and shape a future where innovation and stewardship go hand in hand."

"As we welcome Scott, we are excited to see how his unique blend of energy expertise and aviation experience will drive the next chapter of innovation for our clients," said RS&H National Operations Leader for Infrastructure Rodney Bishop, PE. "His approach perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver solutions that inspire."

RS&H's clients rely on affordable and reliable energy for success. Cary's proven track record in launching and scaling energy service offerings-spanning aviation, aerospace, federal, corporate, and transportation markets-will be instrumental in advancing the firm's capabilities and market presence.

Cary received his bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Colorado. He is a registered professional engineer in three states, an Air Force veteran and has been a LEED Accredited Professional for over 20 years.

About RS&H

With a history of taking the leap from what is to what could be, RS&H is a 100% employee-owned, people-first firm that provides integrated architecture, engineering, and consulting services to clients of all sizes. Rooted in integrity, accountability, curiosity, and teamwork, RS&H works alongside clients and communities to deliver innovative, purpose-driven solutions that inspire progress and redefine possibilities. Together, we're building a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.rsandh.com.

