Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Couloir Capital is pleased to announce that it has initiated research coverage on Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (or "Company"). Couloir Capital's Mining Analyst, Sehaj Anand, MBA, B. Tech. crafted a report titled "High-grade underground producer in ramp-up with district-scale optionality."

Report excerpt: "We are initiating coverage of Lion One Metals with a BUY recommendation. Our thesis is based on a built, operating, high-grade underground gold asset that remains in ramp-up, where the market continues to discount execution and balance-sheet risk despite a growing operating dataset, a staged and funded recovery/ throughput upgrade path, and credible avenues to convert near-mine and district-scale geological upside into mineable inventory. In our view, the re-rating path is primarily operational: consistent delivery on development meters, stope readiness, mill throughput, recovery, and unit costs. Each quarter of stable performance reduces the probability-weighted impact of dilution, grade reconciliation variability, and liquidity risk."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm with a team of experienced investment professionals providing institutional-quality research coverage for small-cap equities. Companies. Our research reports are distributed via Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, LSEG, and other platforms, as well as via social media and extensive email distribution lists. To subscribe, visit: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

DISCLAIMER:

Analyst Disclosure: The Company has retained Couloir Capital under a service agreement that includes analyst research coverage only. The principal of Couloir Capital maintains a financial interest in the securities or options of the Company through an affiliated fund entity.

Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of disclosures contained in the report.

