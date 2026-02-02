Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery" or the "Company") and its affiliated subsidiaries, one of the most trusted and the largest privately held senior housing operators in the U.S., is pleased to announce that Kim Voss will join the Company as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 1, 2026. Voss brings more than two decades of experience leading finance organizations at scale across public company and private equity-owned environments. She joins Discovery at a pivotal time as the Company builds on a period of significant growth turning its focus on performance optimization as the industry enters the next phase of senior housing growth.

Voss most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of American Campus Communities, the nation's largest owner, developer, and manager of student housing communities. She was part of the executive leadership team that helped scale the company from a $300 million IPO to a $13 billion valuation and later led the finance organization through its transition to private ownership following its acquisition by Blackstone.

Voss is widely recognized for her leadership in real estate finance and capital markets. She was named a 2024 Globe St. Women of Influence honoree and a finalist for the Austin Business Journal Best CFO Award in the Extra-Large Company category. Throughout her career, she has overseen billions of dollars in acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, and capital markets transactions.

"Kim is an exceptional addition to Discovery's leadership team, bringing a proven track record guiding multi-billion-dollar platforms through both public and private ownership," said Richard Hutchinson, Chief Executive Officer, Discovery Senior Living. "2025 was a year of building, expanding our scale, deepening relationships with capital providers and ownership groups, and strengthening our platform. As we look ahead to 2026, our focus turns to optimizing our systems, processes, and decision-making to support sustained performance at scale. Kim's institutional expertise complements these priorities and the strong foundation in place as Discovery is positioned as the leading operator through this next chapter."

At Discovery, Voss will oversee all aspects of finance, accounting and treasury functions for the Company and be directly involved in the development and execution of the organization's strategic plans. She will partner closely with operational and technology leadership to enhance financial visibility, scalability, and insight across the Company, supporting both frontline decision-making and engagement with capital ownership groups.

"I'm honored to join Discovery at such a meaningful point in its growth journey," said Kim Voss, Chief Financial Officer, Discovery Senior Living. "Discovery stands at a rare intersection with scale, momentum, and a clear operator-first focus at a time when the seniors housing industry needs experienced, sophisticated operators more than ever. The Company has built a reputable and differentiated platform, and I'm excited to partner with the team to advance the operating model, execution excellence, and disciplined performance as we continue to scale."

Voss added that Discovery's position within the industry was a defining factor in her decision to join the Company.

"Discovery has clearly established itself as the operator of choice for many of the most sophisticated owners in senior housing," she said. "That leadership position, combined with the Company's culture, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to excellence, is what drew me here. I'm excited to help build on that foundation and support Discovery's entire team and Board as we continue to set the standard for what best-in-class senior housing operations look like at scale."

Discovery also emphasized continuity within its finance leadership as the Company expands its bench. Tom Costello, Discovery's prior CFO, will be staying with the Company in a new role focused on several planned strategic performance and growth initiatives in 2026 and beyond.

"Tom Costello has played a critical role in Discovery's founding and growth, and in building a strong finance organization and will be working on seamlessly transitioning the more traditional CFO duties to Kim," added Richard. "Tom will be using his decades of experience with Discovery in an exciting new C-Suite role that will focus on using our world class data and analytics to create more actionable plans for our management companies, support services and complimentary businesses to "drive" further differentiated performance.

Voss's appointment comes amid strengthening fundamentals across the seniors housing sector, reinforcing demand for operators that can utilize the benefits of scale to perform consistently, create significant margin expansion, deliver a world class business process and create unmatched customer experience.





Kim Voss, CPA

Chief Financial Officer, Discovery Senior Living

Kim Voss serves as Chief Financial Officer of Discovery, overseeing its finance and accounting functions.



Kim brings more than two decades of executive financial leadership experience across public company and private equity-owned real estate platforms. Most recently she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of American Campus Communities (ACC), the nation's largest developer, owner, and manager of student housing communities. As CFO, she led the FP&A, accounting, treasury, debt and capital markets, tax, internal audit, financial systems, and asset management functions.



During her 20-year tenure at American Campus Communities, Kim was a member of ACC's executive leadership team as both Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer and played a key role in scaling the company's financial systems, processes, and teams to support growing the company from a $300 million IPO to a national portfolio of nearly 200 properties and a $13 billion valuation. In 2022, Kim was instrumental in the successful acquisition of American Campus Communities by affiliates of Blackstone, helping lead the company through its transition back to private ownership.



Throughout her career, Kim has overseen multibillion-dollar transactions spanning acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures, debt financings, and equity raises, and is widely recognized for her ability to navigate seamlessly between public and private ownership environments.



A licensed Certified Public Accountant, Kim also holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Professional Accounting degree from The University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business. She is an active member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and previously served on the CNBC CFO Council.



Recognized for her leadership in real estate finance and a frequent public speaker at leadership conferences and academic institutions, Kim has served as a Distinguished Commencement Speaker for the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business accounting graduates and as a keynote speaker for the Urban Land Institute Women's Leadership Initiative. She has served on various boards including Kerbey Lane Café, Inc., the Central Texas Chapter of Folds of Honor, and Eanes Education Foundation. She also participates on multiple advisory councils for the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business. Kim has been recognized as a 2024 GlobeSt. Women of Influence honoree and a finalist for the Austin Business Journal Best CFO Award in the Extra-Large Company category.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio approaching 47,000 units across ~420 communities in 40 states. The Company, and its 22,000-plus team members, is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery proudly ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study achieving #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Assisted Living & Memory Care Communities while also ranking #1 in Community Staff, Resident Activities, Resident Apartment/Living Unit, and Community Buildings & Grounds and #2 in Customer Satisfaction among Independent Living Communities. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, Summerhouse Senior Living, Seaton Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. For the fourth consecutive year, Discovery Senior Living was again certified a Great Place To Work May 2025 - May 2026.





Discovery Senior Living Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Assisted Living & Memory Care Providers in J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study

