Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Foods to Attend Fruit Logistica 2026 in Berlin, Germany From February 4-6, 2026

VANCOUVER, BC AND BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Organto Foods Incorporated (TSX-V:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) ("Organto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that key commercial and operational personnel will be in attendance at Fruit Logistica 2026, a leading trade show for the global fresh produce business connecting industry professionals, markets and innovations, being held February 4-6, 2026, in Berlin, Germany.

Fruit Logistica attracts thousands of industry professionals from across the global fresh produce value chain. At Fruit Logistica 2025, more than 2,600 exhibitors from over 90 countries presented their products, services, and technical solutions. The event attracted 67,000 buyers and trade visitors from 151 countries, making it a premier annual gathering for growers, exporters, importers, retailers, service providers, and innovators in the fresh produce industry.

"As we continue to build and grow our integrated platform and product portfolio, we look forward to reconnecting with our existing partners and engaging with potential new partners as we advance our commercial relationships, explore new market opportunities, and deepen our supply chain capabilities, in turn strengthening our fast-growing global footprint. Fruit Logistica is an important opportunity for us to deepen these relationships and align on the year ahead," commented Gian Ferreiras, VP Commercial & Sourcing, Organto Foods. "Over the past two years, we have made significant progress scaling our business, particularly across logistics and operations, which we believe positions us well to support continued strong growth in 2026."

Backed by a capital-efficient business model and strong category expertise in fresh organic and fairtrade fruit and vegetable products, Organto is well positioned to capitalize on accelerating demand in these categories. The global organic food and beverage market is projected to reach around US $1 trillion by 20341, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 13.7% from 2025 to 20341, driven by increasing consumer awareness, retailer sustainability commitments, and regulatory support for traceable food systems. Amid a period of inflationary pressures, supply chain consolidation, and tightening ESG standards, Organto's integrated model has delivered strong sales in 2025 with year-over-year growth through the third quarter of approximately 222%.

Organto representatives Gian Ferreiras, Martje Raaijmakers, and Álvaro de Mingo Castro will attend the Fruit Logistica tradeshow and are available for meetings. To schedule a meeting, please contact info@orangto.com.

