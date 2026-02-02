Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.02.2026 22:38 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gladstone Alternative Income Fund Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distribution for February 2026

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Gladstone Alternative Income Fund ("Gladstone Alternative" or the "Fund") announced today that its board of trustees declared monthly cash distributions to shareholders for the month of February. The February distribution amount is $0.001966 per calendar day for each issued and outstanding Class A share, Class C share, and Class I share for the period beginning February 1, 2026 and ending February 28, 2026 (for shareholders who own shares all 28 days in February, the distribution will total $0.055 per share). The distributions will be paid on February 27, 2026 for Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") participants and March 2, 2026 for non-DRIP participants.

John Sateri, President of Gladstone Alternative, noted, "We are pleased to announce the twelfth consecutive monthly dividend for Gladstone Alternative, continuing our commitment to delivering consistent income to our investors. We look forward to continuing to create long-term value in the months and years ahead by generating sustainable returns for our shareholders while providing them access to a diversified portfolio of private credit and equity investments."

About Gladstone Alternative Income Fund

Gladstone Alternative Income Fund is a non-diversified, unlisted, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is operating as an interval fund. The Fund seeks to achieve and grow current income by investing primarily in directly originated loans to lower and middle market private businesses in the United States, broadly syndicated loans and commercial real estate loans.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges, and expenses of Gladstone Alternative Income Fund before investing. The prospectus, dated July 29, 2025, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and as supplemented from time to time, contains this and other information about the Fund and should be read carefully before investing. You may get these documents for free by visiting the Fund's website at www.gladstoneintervalfund.com or by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. To obtain a copy of the prospectus, you may also contact Gladstone Securities, LLC, the dealer manager and distributor for this offering, which will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling toll-free at (833) 849-5993.

For further information, please visit our website at www.gladstoneintervalfund.com.

SOURCE: Gladstone Alternative Income Fund



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-alternative-income-fund-announces-increase-in-monthly-cash-distribution-for-f-1132080

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.