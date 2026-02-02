PR Team - L. M. Booker: Author Tony Landon Issues a Powerful Call for American Unity and Justice in New Book Sugar Hill Road

By Team Editorial

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Author Tony Landon announces the release of his latest work, Sugar Hill Road, a compelling narrative that challenges readers to confront systemic injustice while advocating for a future rooted in equality and personal responsibility. Published by Amazon Publishing Company, the book serves as both a reflection on American values and a provocative call to action for citizens to "arm themselves with knowledge."

In Sugar Hill Road, Landon explores themes of social awakening and the complex "forks in the road" that define the American experience. The book is dedicated to the memory of Robert "Buck" Pryor and Virginia "Lee" Pryor, honoring the sentiment that "no greater love has a man than to lay down his life for another." This spirit of sacrifice and service permeates the text, which also pays tribute to the agricultural and spiritual legacy of Ebenezer Farm.

The release comes at a time of significant national discourse. Landon, who has previously authored titles such as The Paper Chase and Nics Dimes & Sense, describes his perspective as one that transcends traditional political boundaries.

"I believe in equality, justice, and freedom but I'm not a Democrat," Landon states in a message accompanying his work. "I believe in responsibility, pro-life, capitalism, and less government but I'm not a Republican. I'm an American and we want our country back."

Key highlights of the book include:

The Awakening: A deep dive into social consciousness and what Landon terms "The Oreo Syndrome."

A Call to Duty: An urgent plea for Americans to stand united against injustice and protect one another.

Global Perspectives: Chapters detailing "The Years Abroad" and the "Cloaks & Daggers" of modern society.

Sugar Hill Road is more than a memoir or a political treatise; it is a heartfelt dedication to Landon's "many seeds," his extensive family and the future generations he hopes will inherit a world "pleasing to God" where all people enjoy the fruits of the earth.

About the Author: Tony Landon is a prolific writer based in the Pacific Northwest. His work focuses on the intersection of faith, American identity, and the pursuit of justice.

Media Contact:

Joshua Smith

PR@EvrimaChicago.com

SOURCE: PR Team - L. M. Booker

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/author-tony-landon-issues-a-powerful-call-for-american-unity-and-justice-in-new-book-suga-1132886