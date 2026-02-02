Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Centurion One Capital is pleased to announce the return of its 9th Annual Toronto Growth Conference, taking place on Monday, March 2 through Thursday, March 5, 2026 at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto's swanky Yorkville neighborhood. This invitation only event showcases the most prominent North American small cap growth companies approved by our Investment Committee to a distinguished global audience of institutional, retail, family office and corporate investors.

This premier global event will convene a distinguished roster of companies spanning multiple sectors, alongside leading growth investors and strategic service providers from across North America and international markets. The conference continues Centurion One Capital's longstanding tradition of fostering meaningful dialogue, capital formation, and long-term partnerships within the global growth ecosystem.

This four-day, invitation-only conference builds upon the exceptional momentum of last year's Growth Conference which welcomed a record-setting 500+ attendees. Participants can expect a highly curated experience that has become synonymous with Centurion One Capital's Summit Series of events.

"The Toronto Growth Conference has become a cornerstone event for the North American growth investment community," said Nima Besharat, CEO of Centurion One Capital. "As we enter our ninth year, we remain focused on creating an environment where high-quality companies and capital providers can build meaningful, long-term relationships. The continued growth of this conference is a direct reflection of the strength of our ecosystem and the value it delivers to all participants."





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10337/282436_a9a86c00848ff872_001full.jpg

Event Schedule

Monday | March 2, 2026 - All Times are listed in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Welcome Lunch (Invitation Only)

Tuesday | March 3, 2026

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM - VIP Drinks (Invitation Only)

7:00 PM - 10:00 PM - VIP Entertainment (Invitation Only)

Wednesday | March 4, 2026

7:00 PM - 10:00 PM - CEO Dinner (Invitation Only)

Thursday | March 5, 2026

8:00 AM - 9:00 AM - Breakfast and Registration

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Company Presentations, Panels, and 1x1 Meetings

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM - Lunch Break

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM - Company Presentations, Panels, and 1x1 Meetings

7:00 PM - VIP Finale Dinner (Invitation Only)

Participating Companies

(As of 02/02/2026 - Subject to Change)

Bahia Metals

CiTech (CTTT) (CITLF)

Diagnos (ADK) (DGNOF)

First Phosphate (PHOS) (FRSPF)

GT Biopharma (GTBP)

Headwater Gold (HWG) (HWAUF)

Regency Silver (RSMX) (RSMXF)

Silver Crown Royalties (SCRI) (SLCRF)

Soma Gold (SOMA) (SMAGF)

United States Antimony (UAMY)

VR Resources (VRR) (VRRCF)

White Gold (WGO) (WHGOF)

Conference Sponsors

Title Sponsor

Lucosky Brookman

Platinum Sponsors

BFA Studio Architects

Nick Harbone Creative

Treewalk

Gold Sponsors

Atrium Research

Brown Stone Capital

Cartier Silver (CFE)

Cozen O'Connor

Delray Capital Markets Group

DMCL

Eloro Resources (ELO) (ELRRF)

Endeavor Trust

MGID

MLT Aikins

NOX Law

Newsfile

Money Channel

Very Polite Agency

Stage Sponsor

Element

For registration and agenda details, please click here.

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit centuriononecapital.com.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282436

Source: Centurion One Capital Corp.