Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) ("Canadian Silver Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 7,142,857 units at a price of $0.07 per unit (each, a "Unit") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.10 for a period of twelve (12) months from the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date").

The net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for development and mineral exploration and for general working capital purposes.

The Company may pay a finder's fee to qualified individuals in connection with the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the Closing Date, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Closing of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on silver, gold and copper exploration and development in Mexico and Canada. For further details about the Company's projects please visit the company website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca.

