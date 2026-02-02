Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Leon's Furniture Limited (TSX: LNF) ("LFL" or the "Company"), today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2025, after market close on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 8:00 am ET to discuss the financial results.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: February 26, 2026 | Time: 8:00 am ET

Participant Dial-in: 1-844-763-8274 or 1-647-361-0247

Replay Dial-in: 1-855-669-9658

Conference ID: 10206496

Playback #: 4971487 (Expires on March 28, 2026)

Listen to webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14603

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on LFL Group's investor website following the conclusion of the call.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 300 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates six websites:

leons.ca, thebrick.com, furniture.ca, midnorthern.com, transglobalservice.com and appliancecanada.com.

For further information, please contact:

Victor Diab

Chief Financial Officer

Leon's Furniture Limited

Tel: (416) 243-4073

lflgroup.ca Jonathan Ross

LodeRock Advisors, Leon's Investor Relations

jon.ross@loderockadvisors.com

Tel: (416) 283-0178

SOURCE Leon's Furniture Limited

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282372

Source: Leon's Furniture Limited