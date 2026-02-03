Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863567 | ISIN: JP3634600005 | Ticker-Symbol: TAH
Tradegate
02.02.26 | 20:21
108,30 Euro
+0,18 % +0,20
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,10110,5002.02.
108,20109,8002.02.
PR Newswire
03.02.2026 00:48 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elliott Investment Management L.P.: Elliott Management Statement on Toyota Industries Corporation

Toyota Fudosan's tender offer drastically undervalues the Company

Elliott does not intend to tender its shares into the Revised TOB at the current terms and strongly encourages other shareholders not to tender

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. and Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ("Elliott"), which advise funds that together have a significant investment in Toyota Industries Corporation ("Toyota Industries" or the "Company") and are the Company's largest independent shareholder, today issued the following statement:

Elliot logo

Elliott notes the non-binding statement issued today by an affiliate of Toyota Fudosan Co., Ltd. ("Toyota Fudosan"). Elliott maintains its position that the revised tender offer by Toyota Fudosan at ¥18,800 per share (the "Revised TOB") very significantly undervalues Toyota Industries, as Elliott demonstrates in its public materials. Elliott continues to strongly disagree with Toyota Fudosan's assertion that the Revised TOB price "reflects the intrinsic value of the Target Company".

Elliott does not intend to tender its shares into the Revised TOB at the current terms and strongly encourages other shareholders not to tender.

Elliott's previously released public materials can be found at https://elliottletters.com.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $76.1 billion of assets as of June 30, 2025. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Investor Contacts:

Okapi Partners LLC
New York: Pat McHugh
T:+1 212 297 0720
Toll Free: (877) 629-6357
London: Christian Jacques
T: +44 20 3031 6613
TICO@okapipartners.com

Media Contacts:

London
Stijn van de Grampel
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited
T: +44 20 3009 1061
svdgrampel@elliottadvisors.co.uk

New York
Stephen Spruiell
Elliott Investment Management L.P.
T: +1 (212) 478-2017
sspruiell@elliottmgmt.com

Tokyo
Brett Wallbutton
Ashton Consulting
T: +81 (0) 3 5425-7220
b.wallbutton@ashton.jp

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2705826/5748241/Elliott_WhiteText_Green_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elliott-management-statement-on-toyota-industries-corporation-302676899.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.