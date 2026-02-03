Bronson.AI Becomes DCAM Authorized Partner, Expanding Data Governance and Management Capabilities for Clients

Canadian AI and Data Analytics Firm Achieves Certification to Deliver Industry-Leading DCAM Assessments

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Bronson.AI, a boutique Data and AI company specializing in predictive analytics and data-driven solutions, today announced its certification as a DCAM Authorized Partner through the EDM Association, the global authority in data management and analytics standards.

This achievement enables Bronson.AI to conduct formal Data Management Capability Assessment Model (DCAM) assessments for clients, providing organizations with a proven framework to evaluate, benchmark, and advance their data governance programs. DCAM is the globally recognized standard for data management best practices, structured around eight key components with 34 capabilities designed to help organizations maximize the value of their data assets.

As a DCAM Authorized Partner, Bronson.AI can now deliver certified assessments that help clients identify gaps in their data management programs, benchmark against industry peers, and develop actionable roadmaps for improvement. This partnership builds on Bronson.AI's recent membership in the EDM Association, further solidifying the company's commitment to delivering world-class data governance solutions.

"Becoming a DCAM Authorized Partner is a significant milestone for Bronson.AI and our clients," said Daniel Mixture, VP of Data Strategy & Governance at Bronson.AI. "Organizations today recognize that strong data governance is the foundation for successful AI and analytics initiatives. With DCAM certification, we can now offer our clients formal assessments backed by the most respected framework in the industry, helping them build sustainable, mature data management programs that drive real business value."

The DCAM framework addresses critical data management requirements including data architecture, quality management, metadata governance, and organizational alignment. Bronson.AI's certified practitioners will leverage DCAM to support clients across industries in establishing effective data strategies that enable digital transformation and advanced analytics capabilities.

The certification has also earned recognition from industry leaders. Paul Childerhose, Canadian Advocate for the EDM Association, commented on the achievement:

"Achieving certification as a DCAM Authorized Partner represents a strong signal of leadership from Bronson.AI, and a clear commitment to elevating the bar for data governance excellence in Canada. I welcome their expanded role in helping organizations adopt trusted, best practices to strengthen data governance foundations and responsibly advance AI initiatives."

With over 35 years of experience and more than 1,000 successful projects delivered, Bronson.AI combines deep technical expertise with proven methodologies to help organizations unlock the value of their data. This DCAM Authorized Partner certification further enhances the company's ability to deliver comprehensive data governance solutions aligned with global best practices.

For more information about Bronson.AI's DCAM assessment services and data governance solutions, visit www.bronson.ai.

About Bronson.AI

Bronson.AI helps organizations unlock the value of their data using AI and predictive analytics to support the achievement of organizational goals. www.bronson.ai/

About DCAM v3

"DCAM v3 is more than a framework - it's a strategic tool for enabling measurable progress and supporting truly data-driven culture," said Jim Halcomb, Chief Research & Development Officer, EDM Association.

DCAM supports organizations in navigating rapid data growth, unifying governance, improving literacy and building trust in data at every level.

The EDM Associations DCAM v3 model and its eight key components

