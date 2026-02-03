Colebrook Bosson Saunders Officially Launches Lana, A Circular Ergonomic Laptop Stand for the Hybrid Generation

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colebrook Bosson Saunders (CBS), a leader in workplace ergonomics, today officially launches Lana, a next-generation laptop stand that combines ergonomic performance with circular design principles. Following a preview in January, Lana is now fully available across markets, offering organisations and individuals a practical solution designed for the realities of hybrid work.

As workplaces continue to evolve toward flexible layouts and shared environments, CBS has rethought what ergonomic tools should deliver. Lana goes beyond addressing physical comfort alone. It reflects a broader design philosophy focused on longevity, material health and environmental responsibility, aligning with the way people work today while anticipating the expectations of tomorrow's workplaces.

Engineered for durability, Lana has been tested to withstand more than five years of daily use and is supported by a five-year warranty. Its circular design allows key components to be reused, refurbished or responsibly recycled at the end of their life, including eligibility for CBS's Second Life refurbishment programme.

"As organisations reimagine their workspaces for flexibility and long-term value, we believe ergonomic tools must evolve too, not only in how they support people, but in how they are made," said Cecil Huang, Senior Marketing Manager - APAC, Middle East and Africa at CBS. "Lana brings together adaptable performance, verified material health and circular design principles to meet the needs of today's hybrid workforce and tomorrow's sustainability goals."

Designed with a clean, minimal aesthetic, Lana integrates seamlessly into shared desks, touchdown spaces and individual workstations. Its compact form and concealed cabling help maintain an uncluttered workspace. Compatible with laptops up to 16 inches and 2.5kg, Lana enables a streamlined single cable setup when used with USB C charging devices and external wireless peripherals, supporting quick transitions between users in flexible settings.

Lana is now shipping globally, with availability in the United States expanding in April. The product reflects CBS's long-term vision for workplace tools that balance ergonomics, sustainability and user centred design in a single, portable solution.

About Colebrook Bosson Saunders

Established in 1990 and part of the MillerKnoll collective since 2022, Colebrook Bosson Saunders focuses on seamlessly connecting people with technology, driven by its core values: to innovate, connect, and create.

