Video technology pioneer showcases larger, more capable meeting controller and scheduling display, alongside early access to Neat Open with expanded video-calling app support

Neat, the pioneering video technology company, today unveiled major updates to its hardware and software collaboration portfolio at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026, the world's largest AV tradeshow. Neat introduced Neat Pad Pro, a new 10-inch meeting room controller and scheduling display (available Q2 2026), designed to bring greater clarity, control, and confidence to modern meeting spaces. Neat also announced early access to Neat Open, its cloud-managed BYOD and app experience, available to select customers via its Neat Pulse cloud-based management platform in March, with general availability planned for Q2 2026. ??Neat Open brings BYOD, apps, and AI together in a secure, centrally managed experience. Through Neat App Hub, customers can access multiple video calling applications across Neat's device portfolio-expanding flexibility while maintaining simplicity and control.

Neat Pad Pro is Neat's most capable meeting room controller and scheduling display to date, designed to give teams effortless command and IT total confidence. With its larger touchscreen, built-in microphones, and intelligent processing, it makes meetings easier to book, start, and manage-while improving accessibility and engagement. Meetings sound better and feel more inclusive, and IT gains a simple, scalable way to supervise rooms across the workplace.

Key benefits include:

Enhanced screen experience: A 10-inch silky-smooth, anti-glare, fingerprint-resistant display enables effortless interaction. Adjustable angles, large scalable fonts, clear screen reader features, and RGB light indicators promote accessibility and provide instant visibility into room status.

Extended audio pickup: Powerful microphones and AI-powered audio processing allow Neat Pad Pro to act as an additional listening point in the room. Working in tandem with the primary front-of-room Neat device, it captures voices clearly, helping remote participants hear everyone, even in larger spaces.

More memory and faster processing: Driven by Neat's advanced P2 platform, Neat Pad Pro delivers eight times the performance of the original Neat Pad, with increased memory and faster processing to support current and future software features, integrations, and partner innovations. Designed to complement the existing Neat Pad, it expands the portfolio and gives customers more choice for different rooms and use cases. With a longer service life and fewer replacements, Neat Pad Pro is built for what's next.

Fast, flexible deployment and management: Neat Pad Pro comes ready to use, with a multi-purpose mounting bracket that supports wall, table, or mullion installation, and a single Power over Ethernet (PoE) cable for clean, simple setups. Neat Pulse, Neat's cloud-based management platform, enables IT teams to manage Neat Pad Pro and the entire Neat device deployment from one intuitive dashboard.

Responsible design: Neat Pad Pro features a casing made from 100% recycled aluminum (60% post-consumer), with packaging size reduced by 66% and weight by 32%, minimizing waste and shipping impact (pending third-party certification). Built-in sensors monitor temperature, humidity, and air quality, providing real-time insights that can integrate securely into IT dashboards or workplace analytics tools to support healthier, more energy-efficient environments.

The 10-inch Neat Pad Pro is built on the Microsoft Developer Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) for scheduling, with a controller built on MDEP coming soon.

"Neat Pad is a vital piece of the Neat portfolio because it is the main equipment that end users interact with directly in every meeting, so we knew we had to get Neat Pad Pro right. I'm thrilled with the result. The screen experience, the power we packed into the device, the responsible design-our customers are going to feel the difference," said Tormod Ree, Neat's Chief Product Engineering Officer. "I am excited to show the world the power of Neat App Hub, BYOD, and the innovative AI-powered features we have unified into Neat Open. The standard BYOD experience is so limited that it has given the technology a bad name. I'm confident that our fresh approach will change the game just as we always have."

"Making room booking and workspace reservations easier for IT teams and employees is core to how Appspace approaches the workplace," said Paul Alley, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Appspace. "As a Neat App Hub partner, Appspace sees the launch of the 10-inch Neat Pad Pro and the general availability of Neat Open as important steps toward more flexible, intuitive use of shared spaces. Together, these capabilities help reduce friction inside and outside the meeting room."

Neat Open availability and calling app access

Neat Open unites BYOD, apps, and AI into a single cloud-managed experience. Key capabilities include evolved BYOD connectivity, in-room app access via Neat App Hub, AI-powered notes for in- and outside video meetings, multi-user wireless screen sharing for local collaboration, and centralized device management through Neat Pulse.

Neat Open will enter early access with select customers via Neat Pulse in March 2026, with general availability of full capabilities planned for Q2 2026. These features-along with access to video calling applications from a growing ecosystem of providers-are being showcased at ISE 2026, with the calling apps now available across the Neat device portfolio.

Experience Neat

Experience Neat Pad Pro and Neat Open in action at ISE 2026, February 3-6, booth 2U300, hall 2. Neat will showcase these new technologies alongside its recently announced Neat Board 32, support for Google Meet, and its complete portfolio of collaboration devices.

Can't make it to ISE? Join a live product tour or book a one-on-one demo with a Neat product specialist to see how Neat transforms meeting spaces into smart, productive hubs.

About Neat

Neat brings people together with intelligent, simple, and open video devices built on our unique, AI-powered distributed architecture. Designed for fast installation and effortless scalability, Neat's devices join forces to bring video meetings and collaboration to spaces of all sizes and use cases. Neat blends robust enterprise-grade quality and manageability with consumer-like ease and flexibility. Neat's pioneering portfolio provides superb audio and video quality for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, or BYOD. We empower global teams to connect, collaborate, and thrive, enabling them to do their best work. Neat is based in Oslo and has a passionate team worldwide. Explore more at neat.no.

Contacts:

Media contact

Priscilla Barolo

priscilla.barolo@neat.no