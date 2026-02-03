Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - The Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship announces its mission to support undergraduate students across the United States who are rebuilding their lives through education and personal transformation. This national scholarship opportunity provides financial assistance and recognition to students demonstrating resilience, commitment to personal growth, and dedication to creating positive change in their communities.

Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/282072_20c185df84443814_001full.jpg

Award-winning news anchor and motivational speaker Leon Harris established the scholarship to honor individuals who view education as a cornerstone of renewal and opportunity. Leon Harris, whose distinguished career includes reporting for CNN and major Washington, D.C. network affiliates, brings decades of storytelling expertise and community service to this initiative. The scholarship reflects Leon Harris's commitment to supporting second chances and empowering students to transform their challenges into catalysts for meaningful change.

"Recovery represents more than overcoming obstacles-it embodies the courage to pursue new possibilities," states Leon Harris. "Education provides the foundation for students to rewrite their narratives and inspire others facing similar journeys."

The Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship awards $1,000 to one undergraduate student enrolled at an accredited institution in the United States. Eligible applicants must have completed or currently be engaged in a recovery program and demonstrate how education serves as their next step forward in personal and professional development.

To apply, students must submit an original essay of 500-700 words responding to the prompt: "How has your recovery journey shaped your outlook on education and life, and how do you plan to use your education to inspire or create change for yourself and others?" This essay component allows applicants to articulate their experiences, perspectives, and aspirations while showcasing their commitment to academic achievement and community impact.

Leon Harris founded this scholarship after witnessing countless stories of human resilience throughout his three-decade journalism career. From covering historic events including the 2004 tsunami in Thailand to the January 6th Capitol riots, Leon Harris developed a profound understanding of human perseverance and the transformative power of opportunity. His work with educational initiatives at Ohio University and various Washington, D.C. non-profits further demonstrated his dedication to service and mentorship.

The scholarship welcomes applications from undergraduate students nationwide, regardless of their geographic location, major, or institution type. This inclusive approach ensures students from diverse backgrounds and circumstances receive consideration based on their personal journey, academic commitment, and potential for positive impact.

Applications must be submitted by June 15, 2026, with the scholarship recipient announced on July 15, 2026. The selection process evaluates applicants based on essay quality, demonstration of personal growth, academic goals, and commitment to inspiring change within their communities and beyond.

Through the Leon Harris Road to Recovery Scholarship, students receive not only financial support but also recognition for their courage, determination, and vision. This initiative stands as a testament to the belief that education, combined with resilience and purpose, creates pathways to transformation and opportunity.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282072

Source: GYT