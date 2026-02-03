Milwaukee, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Dr. Scott Kamelle, a preeminent figure in the field of Gynecologic Oncology, has reached a monumental milestone in his professional career. Castle Connolly, the nation's leading healthcare research and information company, has officially recognized Dr. Kamelle as a Top Doctor for 10 consecutive years. This prestigious decade-long accolade underscores Dr. Kamelle's unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, surgical innovation, and compassionate patient care in the treatment of ovarian and uterine cancers.









The Gold Standard of Peer Recognition

The Castle Connolly Top Doctor designation is not merely a trophy on a shelf; it is a peer-nominated honor that represents the top 7% of all U.S. practicing physicians. Unlike many "top doctor" lists, physicians cannot pay to be included. The selection process involves a rigorous screening of medical education, training, hospital appointments, and professional reputation. Being acknowledged for ten years straight signifies a rare level of consistency and trust within the medical community.

"To be recognized by my peers for a decade is a profound honor," says Dr. Scott Kamelle. "But more importantly, it serves as a testament to the progress we've made in gynecologic oncology. My goal has always been to provide women with the most advanced, least invasive options possible, ensuring they return to their lives with strength and confidence."

A Legacy of Surgical Innovation and Leadership

Dr. Scott Kamelle's career is defined by his pioneering spirit, particularly in the realm of robotic-assisted surgery. Having completed over 2,500 robotic surgery cases, he is widely regarded as a leader in minimally invasive techniques. During his tenure as the Chair of the Robotic Steering Committee at Aurora Health Care for over a decade, he was instrumental in integrating cutting-edge technology into standard oncological care. This dedication has significantly reduced recovery times and improved surgical outcomes for countless women in the Milwaukee area and beyond.

His professional journey is backed by an elite educational foundation:

Undergraduate: Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley .

Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the . Medical Degree: Medical Doctor (M.D.) from Boston University School of Medicine .

Medical Doctor (M.D.) from . Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania .

Obstetrics and Gynecology at the . Fellowship: Gynecologic Oncology at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

Empowering Patients Through Education

Beyond the operating room, Dr. Scott Kamelle is a fervent advocate for patient education. He leads Dr. Scott Kamelle's Oncology Blog, a comprehensive resource dedicated to providing evidence-based information on ovarian and uterine cancers. His philosophy-"Knowledge is Power"-is woven into every article, designed to bridge the gap between complex medical jargon and the practical needs of patients and caregivers.

About Dr. Scott Kamelle

Dr. Scott Kamelle, MD, is a multi-board-certified Gynecologic Oncologist based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Specializing in complex pelvic surgery and minimally invasive treatments for gynecologic cancers, he combines high-tech surgical precision with a patient-centered, empathetic approach. He has been featured in MKE Lifestyle and continues to be a leading voice in oncological research and community support.

