ISS World Services A/S: ISS signs new partnership in the UK

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, has been selected as the new integrated facilities services (IFS) provider for a new customer in the UK. The contract has an annual value of more than DKK 100 million.

Copenhagen, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The contract has a five-year duration and will go live in Q4 2026.

For media enquiries: Amanda Simpson, Group Communications, +45 3817 6627 For investor enquiries: Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725 Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468