Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJKS | ISIN: FR0013154002 | Ticker-Symbol: 56S1
Tradegate
03.02.26 | 07:48
186,00 Euro
-0,77 % -1,45
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
186,20188,0008:16
186,05187,5008:10
Dow Jones News
03.02.2026 07:33 Uhr
246 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech achieves considerable profitable growth in 2025 and maintains positive outlook

DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech achieves considerable profitable growth in 2025 and maintains positive outlook 

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech achieves considerable profitable growth in 2025 and maintains positive outlook 
03-Feb-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aubagne, France | February 3, 2026 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech achieves considerable profitable growth in 2025 and maintains positive outlook 
  
 . Preliminary, unaudited sales revenue rises to 2,967 million euros, up 9.6 percent in constant currencies^1 
 . Preliminary, unaudited underlying EBITDA^1 of 914 million euros; resulting margin at 30.8 percent; preliminary, 
  unaudited net profit of 266 million euros 
 . Significant increase in high-margin recurring business with consumables as business with equipment stabilizes 
 . Outlook for 2026: Management expects to continue very profitable growth path 
According to preliminary, unaudited results, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a leading provider of innovative technologies 
for the manufacture of biologics, closed fiscal 2025 with a strong performance: With significantly expanded sales 
revenue profitability, the company fully achieved its financial targets for the year. For 2026, management expects 
continued profitable growth. 
"2025 was a very successful year for Sartorius Stedim Biotech. We are continuing our growth path with high 
profitability," said René Fáber, CEO of Sartorius Stedim Biotech. "The positive development was mainly driven by the 
strong performance of our high-margin recurring business with consumables for the production of biopharmaceuticals, 
which represents a large majority of our sales revenue. As expected, business with equipment remained muted but showed 
encouraging stabilization over the year. That's why we are looking into 2026 positively and with confidence." 
Business development^1 
According to preliminary figures, Sartorius Stedim Biotech's sales revenue increased considerably by 9.6 percent in 
constant currencies to 2,967 million euros in the reporting year compared to 2024. Reported growth was 6.7 percent 
mainly due to the weakness of the US dollar. 
All regions contributed to the sales revenue expansion: The EMEA² region grew by 7.3 percent in constant currencies, 
with sales revenue reaching 1,241 million euros. In the Americas region, momentum picked up after the decline in the 
previous year, leading to a significant increase of 11.8 percent in constant currencies and 1,053 million euros in 
sales revenue. In the Asia/Pacific region, the company also achieved strong sales revenue growth of 10.7 percent in 
constant currencies to 673 million euros. 
Preliminary underlying EBITDA rose at an overproportionate rate of 17.3 percent to 914 million euros. The underlying 
EBITDA margin surged by 2.8 percentage points to 30.8 percent (PY: 28.0). Volume and product mix effects as well as 
economies of scale more than offset negative currency impacts and the dampening effect of US tariffs. 
Preliminary underlying net profit developed even stronger, up 26.7 percent to 428 million euros after 338 million euros 
in the prior year. Underlying earnings per share rose to 4.40 euros (PY: 3.49 euros) and earnings per share to 
2.73 euros (PY: 1.81 euros). 
The number of employees of Sartorius Stedim Biotech increased by 364 people to 10,265 as of December 31, 2025, mainly 
due to the hiring of additional personnel in production. 
With a focus on the needs of its customers, the company continued to develop its product portfolio systematically over 
the past fiscal year. These technologies aim to increase productivity and sustainability in the manufacture of 
biopharmaceuticals, enable new therapies, and make them accessible to patients worldwide. New products launched on the 
market included systems for process intensification that support the transition from batch production to continuous 
manufacturing processes, innovative filtration solutions, and software and app offerings. In collaboration with the US 
start-up Nanotein Technologies, the company also expanded its reagent portfolio for cell activation and expansion in 
the manufacture of cell therapies. The eco-design of products saw particular progress, as reflected in the introduction 
of a PFAS-free filter and the use of certified, renewable raw materials in selected disposable bags, bioreactors, and 
filters. 
Key financial indicators 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech's key financial indicators show a favorable development. Equity was 4,126 million euros as of 
December 31, 2025; the equity ratio^1 increased strongly by 3 percentage points to 51.7 percent (December 31, 2024: 
4,024 million euros and 48.7 percent, respectively). 
In 2025, the company continued its long-term investment program and further expanded its global research and production 
infrastructure, geared towards organic growth and resilience. At its headquarters in Aubagne, France, the company 
completed the expansion of its production site for bioprocess technologies. The expansion of the membrane and filter 
production in Göttingen, Germany, and the construction of the new site in Songdo, South Korea, from which the entire 
South Asian market will be served in the future, also progressed according to plan. Total investments in the company's 
global research and production infrastructure amounted to 393 million euros compared to 340 million euros in 2024; the 
ratio of capital expenditures to sales revenue was 13.3 percent as forecast (PY: 12.2 percent). 
Gross debt decreased to 2,599 million euros, net debt to 2,173 million euros (December 31, 2024: 2,869 million euros 
and 2,191 million euros, respectively). The ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA^1 was further reduced as planned and 
reached 2.38 (December 31, 2024: 2.81). 
Guidance for fiscal 2026 
The positive business performance in 2025 confirms the management's assessment that the dampening short-term industry 
factors are losing momentum, while the structural growth drivers of the life science market are regaining importance. 
"Heading into 2026, our industry is back on track - even if it has not yet returned to its long-term growth rates. Some 
uncertainties persist: from the pace of customer investment recovery to macroeconomic and geopolitical factors. Since 
the year is still young, we have set a broad guidance range to account for the continued high macroeconomic and 
industry-specific volatility. The lower end of the range reflects a cautious scenario in which market conditions 
weaken. However, we currently expect market dynamics to continue normalizing and positive trends to continue," said 
René Fáber. "With our strong market position and resilient business model, we are well set up to address these 
challenges. Going forward, we will further sharpen our focus on customers, innovation and operational excellence to 
help our customers bring new therapies to patients worldwide and continue to grow profitably in 2026 and beyond." 
For fiscal year 2026, Sartorius Stedim Biotech expects sales revenue to increase by between around 6 and 10 percent in 
constant currencies, including a contribution of around 1 percentage point from US tariff surcharges. Growth will be 
mainly driven by the consumables business, while the equipment business is expected to remain at least stable. The 
underlying EBITDA margin should increase to slightly above 31 percent, driven by volume and scale effects 
(PY: 30.8 percent). 
The ratio of capital expenditures to sales revenue is expected to remain at a similar level to 2025 (PY: 13.3 percent). 
This reflects the continued targeted investments in research and production capacities, technologies, and innovation 
supporting the Group's mid-term growth ambitions. Excluding potential capital measures and/or acquisitions, management 
expects the ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA to be slightly above 2 (PY: 2.38). 
Due to the continued high dynamics and volatility across the life science industry, the forecast remains subject to 
greater uncertainty, which is reflected in the current forecast range. Potential additional US tariffs are likewise not 
included. 
1 Sartorius Stedim Biotech publishes alternative performance measures that are not defined by international accounting 
standards. These are determined with the aim of improving comparability of business performance over time and within 
the industry. 
 . Constant currencies: figures given in constant currencies eliminate the impact of changes in exchange rates by 
  applying the same exchange rate for the current and the previous period 
 . Organic: organic growth figures exclude the impact from changes in exchange rates and changes in the scope of 
  consolidation 
 . Underlying EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and adjusted for extraordinary 
  items 
 . Underlying net profit: profit for the period after non-controlling interest, adjusted for extraordinary items and 
  amortization, and based on the normalized financial result and the normalized tax rate 
 . Underlying earnings per share: underlying net profit in relation to the weighted-average number of shares 
  outstanding 
 . Equity ratio: equity in relation to the balance sheet total 
 . Ratio of net debt to underlying EBITDA: quotient of net debt and underlying EBITDA over the past 12 months, 
  including the pro forma amount contributed by acquisitions for this period 
2 EMEA = Europe, Middle East, Africa 
This media release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2026 01:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.