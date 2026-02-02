NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE" or, the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the common stock of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (the "Company") - ticker symbol NINE - from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's common stock will be suspended immediately.NYSE Regulation reached its decision that the Company is no longer suitable for listing pursuant to NYSE Listed Company Manual Section 802.01D after the Company's February 2, 2026 disclosure that on February 1, 2026, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions under chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas to implement a prepackaged chapter 11 plan of reorganization. In reaching its delisting determination, NYSE Regulation notes that the Company's common stock will be canceled as part of the prepackaged chapter 11 plan of reorganization.The Company has a right to a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Company's common stock upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff's decision.ContactsCompany Contact:Nine Energy Service Investor Contact:Heather SchmidtSenior Vice President, Strategic Development and Investor Relations(281) 730-5113investors@nineenergyservice.comNYSE Contact:NYSE CommunicationsPublicRelations-NYSE@ice.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260202995430/en/