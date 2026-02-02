Anzeige
WKN: 893819 | ISIN: US7310681025 | Ticker-Symbol: PL6
PR Newswire
02.02.2026 22:01 Uhr
Polaris Inc.: Polaris Completes Separation of Indian Motorcycle and Sale of Majority Stake to Carolwood LP

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) ("Polaris" or "the Company") today announced the completion of its previously announced separation of Indian Motorcycle into a standalone business and the sale of a majority stake in Indian Motorcycle to Carolwood LP, an independent private equity firm founded in 2014 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

"The successful completion of this transaction is a great outcome for all," said Polaris Chief Executive Officer Mike Speetzen. "Separating Indian Motorcycle enables Polaris to sharpen our strategic and operating focus on our core growth businesses, while driving immediate value creation for shareholders."

Advisors
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisor, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal advisor to Polaris.

ABOUT POLARIS
As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) has been defining and redefining outdoor adventure since 1954. Polaris delivers industry-shaping off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, boats, military, quadricycles, and commercial transportation vehicles, along with an expansive portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Its lineup includes some of the most iconic brands in powersports including the RANGER, RZR, Polaris XPEDITION, Bennington pontoons, Slingshot, and more. Headquartered in Minnesota and serving customers in nearly 100 countries, Polaris continues to set the standard for performance, quality, and unmatched service. Explore more at www.polaris.com.

SOURCE Polaris Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
