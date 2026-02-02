Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858055 | ISIN: US8803451033 | Ticker-Symbol: TN1
Tradegate
02.02.26 | 21:05
66,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TENNANT COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TENNANT COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,5067,0008:24
65,5067,0007:30
PR Newswire
02.02.2026 22:15 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Summit Midstream Corporation: Summit Midstream Appoints Chris Tennant as Chief Commercial Officer

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE: SMC) ("Summit", "SMC" or the "Company") announced today that Chris Tennant will join the Company as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective immediately. In this role, Chris will be responsible for overseeing Summit's commercial strategy, customer relationships, and long-term growth initiatives across the Company's footprint. His appointment reinforces Summit's focus on disciplined growth, strengthening its commercial platform, and delivering long-term value for shareholders.

Chris is a senior midstream executive with more than three decades of experience leading teams across the U.S. energy value chain, specializing in domestic midstream strategy and commercial optimization. He brings deep expertise in NGL, crude oil, and natural gas markets.

Chris most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Midstream at Matador Resources, where he was responsible for developing and executing midstream strategies within an upstream enterprise, including the expansion of third-party contracts that enhance overall business value. Prior to Matador Resources, Chris had a 14-year tenure at EnLink Midstream, where he held several senior commercial leadership roles with responsibility for the company's commercial performance across gathering and processing, NGL infrastructure, crude oil systems, and regulated and non-regulated pipelines.

Heath Deneke, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, commented, "Chris brings extensive commercial experience and demonstrated leadership across midstream organizations to Summit. His background in developing and executing commercial strategies will support our growth initiatives and continued focus on long-term value creation."

About Summit Midstream Corporation

SMC is a value-driven corporation focused on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental United States. SMC provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering, processing and transportation services pursuant to primarily long-term, fee-based agreements with customers and counterparties in five unconventional resource basins: (i) the Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota; (ii) the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; (iii) the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas; (iv) the Arkoma Basin, which includes the Woodford and Caney shale formations in Oklahoma; and (v) the Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado. SMC has an equity method investment in Double E Pipeline, LLC, which provides interstate natural gas transportation service from multiple receipt points in the Delaware Basin to various delivery points in and around the Waha Hub in Texas. SMC is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SOURCE Summit Midstream Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.