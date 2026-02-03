Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
WKN: A0LHC1 | ISIN: NO0010345853
PR Newswire
03.02.2026 03:51 Uhr
27 Leser
Aker BP ASA: Aker BP: Solveig Phase 2 on stream

LYSAKER, Norway, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP has started oil production from the Solveig Phase 2 development in the North Sea. The project has been delivered on schedule and within budget, adding approximately 39 million barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable resources to the Solveig field.

Solveig is located around 15 kilometres south of the Edvard Grieg platform and is a subsea development tied back to Edvard Grieg through existing infrastructure. The development comprises three wells targeting both new and existing reservoir segments, and will help extend plateau production from the Solveig field while making efficient use of available capacity on the Edvard Grieg platform.

"Aker BP has once again delivered a project safely, efficiently and with high quality. Bringing Solveig Phase 2 on stream on time and within budget demonstrates the strength of our suppliers and our execution model - creating value for our shareholders, partners and society," says Karl Johnny Hersvik, CEO of Aker BP.

The development has been carried out in close collaboration with several leading suppliers. TechnipFMC has delivered the subsea systems, while Moreld Apply has performed modifications on the Edvard Grieg platform. Drilling operations have been undertaken by Odfjell Drilling and Halliburton through Aker BP's drilling and wells alliance. Together, these suppliers have contributed to the safe, efficient and high-quality execution of the project.

Solveig Phase 2 is the fifth Aker BP-operated project sanctioned in 2022 that has now come on stream.

Aker BP is the operator of both Solveig (PL359) and Edvard Grieg (PL338) with a 65 percent working interest, while OMV Norge AS (20 percent) and Harbour Energy Norge AS (15 percent) are partners in both licences.

Contacts:
Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesperson, tel.: +47 402 24 217
Kjetil Bakken, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-bp-asa/r/solveig-phase-2-on-stream,c4299910

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1629/4299910/3910380.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/aker-bp-asa/i/illustration-of-edvard-grieg-and-solveig,c3506222

Illustration-of-Edvard-Grieg-and-Solveig

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

© 2026 PR Newswire
