Atlantic International Corp.: Atlantic International Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Kevin J. Murphy as Chief Financial Officer

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN), a global provider of staffing and workforce solutions, today announced the appointment of Kevin J. Murphy, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 2, 2026, as the Company continues to scale its platform and integrate recent acquisitions.

The appointment follows Atlantic International's acquisition of Circle8 Group, a leading European IT and technology staffing firm, creating a diversified global workforce solutions platform with approximately $1.2 billion (unaudited) in annual revenue. The transaction expanded Atlantic's geographic footprint into key European markets and added high-growth technology staffing capabilities.

Murphy brings more than 25 years of senior financial leadership experience across staffing, technology, data services, and private-equity-backed organizations. He has served in CFO and divisional CFO roles overseeing complex, multi-location operations, large workforces, and transformational initiatives focused on growth, operational discipline, and profitability.

Most recently, Murphy served as Executive Vice President and Division Chief Financial Officer of Hospitality Staffing Solutions, LLC, where he also operated in a CEO capacity, leading back-office, field operations, and sales teams. During his tenure, he led a comprehensive organizational transformation, implemented disciplined KPI reporting, strengthened customer relationships, and helped deliver 17% revenue growth over a two-year period. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer for a staffing business that transitioned from private equity ownership to a privately held company, overseeing accounting, finance, HR, IT, compliance, risk management, and facilities, while working closely with executive leadership, boards, and lenders on reporting, covenant compliance, audits, tax planning, and M&A diligence and integration.

Earlier in his career, Murphy held senior finance roles at LexisNexis, including serving as CFO of a joint venture and Director of Finance for a $115 million data services segment, as well as finance leadership roles at ChoicePoint (acquired by LexisNexis), Red Book Connect, and Siemens Energy & Automation. Across these roles, he spearheaded acquisitions and integrations, improved close and reporting cycles, implemented enterprise systems, and partnered closely with boards, private equity sponsors, and executive teams.

"Kevin is a seasoned financial executive with deep experience in staffing, private equity environments, and complex operating platforms," said Jeffrey Jagid, Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic International. "As we continue to scale Atlantic and integrate recent acquisitions, Kevin's operational mindset, capital markets discipline, and hands-on leadership style make him an ideal fit for this next chapter. Kevin brings the experience and discipline we need as we continue to scale the business."

Murphy added, "Atlantic is building a differentiated global workforce solutions platform, and I'm excited to join at such an important moment in the Company's evolution. I look forward to partnering with Jeff and the leadership team to strengthen financial processes, support disciplined integration and growth initiatives, and create long-term value for shareholders."

Murphy holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Eastern Illinois University, is a Certified Public Accountant, and is a Six Sigma Green Belt.

Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN) is a leading provider of strategic staffing and workforce solutions. Through its subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions, the company delivers comprehensive staffing services across food production, manufacturing, and logistics sectors nationwide. With the addition of Circle8 Group, Atlantic International extends its capabilities into specialized IT and technology staffing across Europe.

