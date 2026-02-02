Century Aluminum Company: New Digital Infrastructure Campus to Be Built at Hawesville

CHICAGO, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) today announced the sale of the Hawesville, Kentucky site, which will be redeveloped by TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) into a digital infrastructure campus supporting high-performance computing and artificial intelligence workloads. Century will retain a non-controlling minority equity stake, reflecting its continued interest in the site's productive reuse and long-term benefits to the Hawesville community.

The redevelopment of the Hawesville site by TeraWulf is expected to create substantial new jobs, both construction and permanent skilled positions, and generate long-term economic activity for the region.

"We are very pleased to see the Hawesville site transition to productive use that will benefit Hawesville and the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky," said Jesse Gary, Century's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our agreement allows us to remain connected to the project and supportive of the community as the site is redeveloped."

The Hawesville redevelopment follows a series of other significant investments in the United States by Century. Century is already the largest producer of primary aluminum in the U.S. and, under President Trump's leadership, has announced new investments in the last year that will more than double total U.S. domestic aluminum production. These investments include Century's expansion of its Mt. Holly, South Carolina smelter and its new, cutting-edge 750,000MT smelter to be built in Inola, Oklahoma with partner Emirates Global Aluminium.

"Century is proud to be the largest producer of primary aluminum in the United States and is dedicated to continuing to invest domestically to meet the national security needs of the United States for this critical mineral," Mr. Gary said.

Please see Century's Form 8-K for information regarding the terms of the transaction.

BofA Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to Century. FBT Gibbons and Vedder served as legal counsel to Century.

