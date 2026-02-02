Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PHB6 | ISIN: US69753M1053 | Ticker-Symbol: PH8
Frankfurt
02.02.26 | 15:28
104,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PALOMAR HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PALOMAR HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,00106,0008:27
104,00106,0007:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2026 22:18 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Completes Acquisition of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company and Closes $450 Million Credit Facility

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) ("Palomar", the "Company") today announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of The Gray Casualty & Surety Company ("Gray Surety"), effective January 31, 2026, and the successful closing of new unsecured financing, effective January 27, 2026.

The financing includes a $150 million revolving facility and a $300 million term loan. U.S. Bank National Association and KeyBank National Association served as the Joint Lead Arrangers and Joint Book Runners, with U.S. Bank National Association as Administrative Agent, KeyBank National Association as Syndication Agent, and Citizens Bank, N.A., The Huntington National Bank, PNC Bank, National Association, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as co-documentation agents, and JPMorgan Chase Bank participated in the term loan.

"I am pleased to announce the successful closing of our acquisition of Gray Surety, a national surety carrier with a proven and exceptional management team," commented Mac Armstrong, Palomar's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This transaction meaningfully strengthens Palomar surety franchise. It adds scale and geographic reach, complements our existing operations and puts us well on our way to building a market leader in the attractive surety sector. We are thrilled to officially welcome the Gray Surety team to Palomar and look forward to their contributions in advancing our Palomar 2x strategic framework."

Further information on the announced acquisition and financing can be found on the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be accessed at www.SEC.gov.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company ("PSIC"), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. ("PSRE"), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. ("PIA"), Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company ("PESIC"), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. ("PUEO"), First Indemnity of America Insurance Co. ("FIA"), Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc. ("PCIS"), and The Gray Casualty & Surety Company ("Gray Surety"). Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Exchange ("Laulima"), a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar's insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, PESIC, FIA and Gray Surety have a financial strength rating of "A" (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

To learn more, visit PLMR.com

Follow Palomar on LinkedIn: @PLMRInsurance

Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including the ability to recognize the anticipated synergies and scale of the proposed transaction, the ability to successfully integrate Gray Surety with the Company's existing operations, and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact
Media Inquiries
Lindsay Conner
1-551-206-6217
lconner@plmr.com

Investor Relations
Jamie Lillis
1-203-428-3223
investors@plmr.com

Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.