Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2026 23:00 Uhr
Iceland Seafood International hf.: Positive Earnings Warning

In the company's earnings forecast, which was presented in the first half of the year, it was projected that the group's normalized profit before tax would be in the range of EUR 7.5-9.5 million for the year 2025.

However, during management's work on the 12-month management accounts, it has become evident that the results will be higher than previously estimated in the earnings forecast. According to the management accounts, normalized profit before tax is now expected to be in the range of EUR 10-10.5 million, instead of the earlier estimate of EUR 7.5-9.5 million.

The main explanations for the improved performance relate to stronger results in December than previously assumed, as well as the Company's generally solid operational performance.

The company will publish its 12-month financial results on January 26, in accordance with its financial calendar.

Further information is provided by Ægir Páll Friðbertsson, CEO of ISI hf., at +354 550 8010 or at investors@icelandseafood.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
