Clairvest Group Inc.: Clairvest completes sale of Acera Insurance shares

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to a statement released on December 3, 2025, Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) ("CVG"), together with Clairvest Equity Partners VI ("CEP VI", collectively "Clairvest"), announced today the closing of the merger between Acera Insurance Services Ltd. ("Acera" or the "Company") and Navacord Corp.

Acera's CEO Lee Rogers, Chairman and EVP Andrew Kemp, the executive team and employee shareholders rolled a significant portion of their equity into the combined entity. Clairvest has fully exited its investment in Acera as part of this transaction.

Under the terms of the sale, Clairvest received gross proceeds of approximately C$407 million (CVG's portion being C$110 million) at closing, comprised of 80% in cash and 20% in a promissory note payable over 24 months. As previously announced, the sale will have a positive impact on Clairvest's book value per share of approximately $4.00 relative to the carrying value as at September 30, 2025.

Clairvest's partnership with Acera underscores the strength of our minority investment approach, which has generated consistent, strong performance over the past 38 years.

