Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
WKN: 919493 | ISIN: NO0003078800 | Ticker-Symbol: TGC
Tradegate
02.02.26 | 17:47
8,815 Euro
+0,17 % +0,015
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2026 07:06 Uhr
TGS ASA: TGS Awarded Streamer 4D Contract Offshore Norway

OSLO, Norway (3 February 2026) - TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the award of a 4D streamer acquisition contract in the North Sea, offshore Norway. A Ramform vessel is scheduled to mobilize for the survey in Q2 2026, with the contract expected to run for approximately 65 days.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, "We are very pleased to secure this 4D streamer contract for a repeat customer. We have successfully conducted several monitoring surveys in this area, demonstrating the capabilities of our Ramform-designed vessels and our proprietary GeoStreamer technology. I am confident that our acquisition platform will once again deliver high-quality data to help optimize our client's oil and gas production."

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg
VP IR & Business intelligence
Mobile: +47 992 45 235
investor@tgs.com

About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.


