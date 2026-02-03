Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of ZAMA (Zama) on February 2. ZAMA/USDT spot trading and ZAMA/USDT perpetual futures are now available to users on HTX.

Zama is a confidentiality protocol that enables confidential smart contracts on top of any L1 or L2, offering end-to-end encryption of transaction inputs and state, composability between confidential contracts as well as with non-confidential ones, and programmable confidentiality. It uses Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) to let smart contracts compute on encrypted data, and uses coprocessors to offload the FHE computation from the base chain, keeping gas fees low while enabling horizontal scalability and public verifiability.

The protocol's utility token, ZAMA, is used to pay for encryption and decryption, and to reward operators and stakers for running and securing the network. The total supply of ZAMA is 11 billion tokens.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282490

Source: HTX