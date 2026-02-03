Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities are withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00 today, 3 February 2026:
The Smarter Web Company Plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: SWC
ISIN: GB00BPJHZ015
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange
