Strategic acquisition strengthens local execution and accelerates Castles Technology's global services transformation

Castles Technology, a global leader in Android-based payment acceptance solutions, today announced the successful acquisition of MT Bilgi Teknolojileri A.S. (MTBT). This milestone represents a significant step forward in Castles Technology's strategy to become a more service-oriented global player while deepening its presence in strategic growth markets such as Türkiye.

Türkiye's payment ecosystem is evolving rapidly, driven by a young, tech-savvy population, accelerated digitalization, and a clear shift towards cashless transactions. Through this acquisition, Castles Technology reinforces its commitment to local execution and customer proximity in high-growth markets.

"This acquisition is a strategic leap forward for Castles Technology," said Jean-Philippe NIEDERGANG, Acting Group CEO and CEO for EMEA, Pacific, and LATAM at Castles Technology. "It reflects our vision to become a long-term services-led partner for our customers, combining our global scale and technology with local expertise and trusted execution. MTBT brings outstanding operational capabilities in Trkiye, and we are excited to welcome their talented team into the Castles family."

MT Bilgi Teknolojileri has built a strong reputation in Türkiye's payment market, offering the first certified next-generation EFT-POS integrated cash register solutions (YNÖKC), TSM services, and customer support operations tailored to regulatory and commercial needs. The company's service-first culture and technical excellence are fully aligned with Castles Technology's values.

Building on prior integrations such as LIEM in France, this acquisition accelerates Castles Technology's vision to develop a vendor-agnostic global services platform capable of supporting multi-vendor, multi-acquirer environments across geographies.

Key benefits of the acquisition include:

Enhanced service and operational delivery through strong local presence and expertise

Accelerated rollout of certified, secure, and scalable payment services in Türkiye

Expanded opportunities for growth, collaboration, and talent development

"Türkiye is a strategic focus market for Castles Technology. Following the opening of our direct office in Türkiye in 2024, this acquisition marks another important step in our long-term commitment to the country," said Onur ALTINBAS, Senior Vice President for Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye at Castles Technology. "MT Bilgi Teknolojileri brings strong relationships and deep technical expertise. By combining this with Castles' global infrastructure and Android POS innovation roadmap, we will deliver greater speed, value, and reliability to our customers. Our investment journey in Türkiye is just beginning, and we see strong potential to continue exploring further strategic opportunities in the country and across the region."

Nusret SANCAK, President of the Technology Group at MT Holding, added: "Joining Castles Technology marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. We share a common vision around innovation, customer focus, and service excellence. Together, we will strengthen our capabilities, expand our offerings, and better serve our customers with global support and a long-term commitment to quality."

The integration will be carried out progressively, with business continuity as a top priority. All existing contracts, teams, and customer relationships in Türkiye will remain unchanged, ensuring operational stability while enabling access to a broader portfolio of solutions, support, and innovation.

This acquisition underlines Castles Technology's transformation into a global payment services leader, combining secure hardware, software platforms, TMS solutions, and value-added services into a unified and scalable ecosystem centered around customer success.

About Castles Technology

Castles Technology is a global leader in payment acceptance solutions, delivering secure, reliable, and innovative Android-based payment terminals and services that enable a seamless payment experience. The company partners with thousands of customers worldwide, including banks, merchants, FinTechs, acquirers, ISVs, and PSPs. It has deployed millions of POS terminals to support retailers of every size, from local businesses to global enterprises.

As a pioneering Android payment acceptance solution provider, Castles Technology combines powerful device performance with advanced security and localized market expertise, ensuring global reach with strong regional support. Backed by more than 30 years of industry experience, Castles Technology's global network of payment experts continually innovates to anticipate, shape, and advance the future of commerce.

Driven by a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Castles Technology aims to create meaningful, long-term impact through its products, services, and operations, supporting smarter commerce, responsible technology, and a stronger payment ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://www.castlestech.com/

About MT Bilgi Teknolojileri A.S. (MTBT)

Founded in 2009, MT Bilgi Teknolojileri A.S. (MTBT) is a leading Turkish payment technology company specializing in the development of secure, IP-based platforms certified by the Ministry of Finance for use across the financial services ecosystem.

MTBT is a Ministry of Science, Industry and Technology-certified R&D Center, recognized since March 2015 for its strong engineering capabilities and innovation-driven corporate structure. The company designs and develops a broad range of payment and fiscal solutions, including electronic cash registers, next-generation fiscal devices (YNÖKC), EFT-POS terminals, integrated EFT-POS cash registers, and peripheral payment systems.

Powered by a fully domestic R&D workforce, MTBT has made sustained investments in innovation to deliver compliant, reliable, and market-ready solutions tailored to Türkiye's regulatory and commercial environment. The company is committed to contributing to the national economy through technology development, local expertise, and long-term value creation.

With a strong focus on continuous improvement, open communication, and employee development, MTBT combines technical excellence with a service-first culture. As a leading domestic player in its sector, the company continues to strengthen its position in Türkiye while building capabilities aligned with global competition.

