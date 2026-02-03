Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581 | Ticker-Symbol: ALZC
Tradegate
03.02.26 | 08:00
34,670 Euro
+0,43 % +0,150
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,65034,72008:44
34,65034,72008:44
PR Newswire
03.02.2026 08:24 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASSA ABLOY acquires NSP Security in the UK

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired NSP Security ("NSP") in the UK, a company providing design, manufacturing and installation of access control solutions primarily within the student accommodation segment.

"I am very pleased to welcome NSP into ASSA ABLOY, an exciting technological addition that will reinforce our current offering within the hospitality business, and provide complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"NSP is a provider of electronic access control solutions to a broad range of customers across the student accommodation segment. NSP is an excellent addition to Global Solutions and with its strong expertise in access control, expands our offerings across the Hospitality business area. We welcome the team at NSP to the ASSA ABLOY family," says Stephanie Ordan, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technologies business unit Global Solutions.

NSP was founded in 1993 and has some 20 employees. The main office is based in Borehamwood, UK. NSP will be part of Global Solutions business area Hospitality.

Sales for 2024 amounted to about MGBP 8 (approx. MSEK 100) with a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, e-mail: bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 63,000 employees and sales of SEK 150 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-acquires-nsp-security-in-the-uk,c4301392

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/4301392/3912027.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/nsp-1-no-logo,c3507068

NSP 1-no logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assa-abloy-acquires-nsp-security-in-the-uk-302677309.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.