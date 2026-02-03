Anzeige
03.02.2026 08:38 Uhr
SCS Global Services Launches SCS Europe B.V. To Help Companies Meet Expanding EU Sustainability and Regulatory Requirements

New EU-based entity strengthens regional verification capacity

AMSTERDAM, NL / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / SCS Global Services (SCS), an international leader in third party certification and sustainability verification for more than 40 years, today announced the launch of SCS Global Services Europe B.V. (SCS Europe) - a dedicated EU-based legal entity established to help companies navigate the existing and rapidly expanding landscape of European climate and sustainability regulations.

As the EU introduces far-reaching rules including the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and the emerging Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) and Digital Product Passport (DPP), companies operating in Europe face increasing pressure to demonstrate transparent, independently verified compliance.

SCS Europe was created to meet this moment.

"Companies need verification partners that understand the requirements from the inside and can act quickly," said Maggie Schwartz, Managing Director, SCS Europe and Vice-President of Natural Resources for SCS Global Global Services. "Establishing SCS Europe enables us to deliver faster, more tailored support to clients, expand our European accreditations, and help organizations meet new compliance obligations with confidence."

Bringing Certification, Verification, and Regulatory Assurance Closer to EU Markets

SCS Europe expands the company's offerings beyond voluntary sustainability programs to include a full portfolio of compliance-ready assurance services, supporting clients impacted by:

  • CBAM reporting and emissions verification

  • EU ETS requirements

  • EUDR deforestation-free supply chain validation

  • CSRD data assurance and supply chain due diligence

  • ESPR and Digital Product Passport data and traceability needs

These services build on SCS Global Services' long-standing expertise in climate change mitigation, emissions quantification, sustainable supply chains, and responsible sourcing.

Broad Portfolio of Certification and Verification Services

Based in Amsterdam, SCS Europe will deliver a comprehensive suite of globally and regionally recognized certifications across sustainability, responsible sourcing, forestry, agriculture, and biofuels, including:

  • ISCC and RSB

  • Italian National Scheme

  • RSPO

  • FSC, PEFC, SBP

  • SMETA and BRC

  • Textile Exchange

  • MSC Fisheries and ASC Aquaculture

  • FEMB Level

Visit our website for a full list of EU services.

About SCS Global Services:

SCS Global Services is an international leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, and?standards?development with over 40 years of experience. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a California-chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit?www.scsglobalservices.com.?

Media Contact

Rachel Barnhart?
Director, Corporate Communications and Public Relations?
SCS Global Services?
Email: rbarnhart@scsglobalservices.com?

SCS Global Services Logo, EU Flag

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/scs-global-services-launches-scs-europe-b.v.-to-help-companies-m-1132945

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
