Jinjiang, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Y-Warm is pleased to announce its attendance at the 27th Jinjiang Footwear & the 10th Sports Industry International Expo, one of the world's leading trade events for footwear and sports innovation, which will be held from April 19 to 22, 2026, at the Jinjiang International Convention and Exhibition Center.

The four-day event is expected to span more than 60,000 square meters and attract over 150,000 professional visitors from China and abroad. The expo will feature themed zones covering smart sports equipment, sports technology, advanced materials, and footwear and apparel innovation, highlighting the growing integration of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and new materials across the footwear and sports industries.

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/282492_abd296c7e41da9f0_001full.jpg

Beijing Y-Warm Technologies Co., Ltd. will participate in the exhibition's footwear materials section, presenting the latest iteration of its Y-Warm super-performance thermal insulation material, according to the company.

"Platforms like the Jinjiang Expo play a critical role in connecting material innovation with real-world industrial applications," said Zhong Feipeng, Chief Scientist of Beijing Y-Warm Technologies.

Advances in Flexible Thermal Insulation

Y-Warm is a flexible, nano closed-cell thermal insulation material developed by Beijing Y-Warm Technologies. At the upcoming expo, the company will introduce its nitrogen-supported closed-cell structure, a technology that enables high thermal efficiency within an ultra-thin profile.

According to the company, a 1-millimeter-thick Y-Warm layer contains more than 10,000 independent micrometer-scale closed cells per square centimeter, achieving thermal insulation performance comparable to aerogel while maintaining flexibility. The company says, in comparison with conventional insulation materials, the material offers three key advantages:

Thermal conductivity as the primary performance metric instead of trapped air volume;

Thermal insulation with moisture permeability and quick-drying performance;

Lightweight construction that reduces bulk, particularly for children's footwear, where excessive thickness can affect gait development.

Y-Warm represents a shift from traditional "passive warmth" toward active thermal insulation, the company said. The material's hydrophilic molecular structure allows moisture generated during physical activity to be absorbed and released efficiently, helping balance warmth and breathability-an ongoing challenge in winter sportswear.

Image 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/282492_abd296c7e41da9f0_002full.jpg

From Material Innovation to Industry Upgrade

Industry observers note that advanced materials are increasingly driving product upgrade in the footwear and sports equipment sectors. For consumers, it means more comfortable, safer and more ecological workout experience.

Beijing Y-Warm Technologies said it is working closely with footwear brands, manufacturers, and supply-chain partners to explore scalable applications of Y-Warm across performance footwear, outdoor sports gear, and related products. The company views material innovation as a tool to support broader industry upgrading, encouraging higher value-added production and improved sustainability performance.

About Beijing Y-Warm Technologies Co.,Ltd.

Built in 2019, Beijing Y-Warm Technologies Co., Ltd. is a pioneering materials technology startup focused on the research, development, and industrialization of advanced functional materials. Incubated in Tsinghua University's Startup Hub, the company developed Y-Warm, a super-performance flexible thermal insulation material. Y-Warm is warmth-retaining, breathable, antibacterial, moisture-absorbing, quick-drying, lightweight, and environmentally friendly, making it ideal for applications ranging from apparel and outdoor gear to automotive, aviation, and architectural insulation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282492

Source: Global News