Enphase Energy said it is cutting around 6% of its global workforce, affecting about 160 employees, as the company prepares for lower near-term demand following the expiration of the United States federal residential solar tax credit and moves to reduce costs through restructuring and automation.From pv magazine USA Enphase Energy announced it is reducing its global workforce by approximately 6%, impacting about 160 employees. "These decisions are difficult, but necessary for us to become a leaner and more efficient company," said Badri Kothandaraman, president and chief executive officer of Enphase ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...