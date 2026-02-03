A First-of-Its-Kind Initiative, In Partnership with International Olympics Committee (IOC), TIME CERO Empowers Athletes to Unwind, Recharge, and Celebrate the Moment

Corona Cero Invites Fans to Celebrate Together in Italy with Corona Hotel, Casa Corona, and Other Immersive Activities

Corona Cero today unveiled its global roster of brand ambassadors who will champion TIME CERO, the brand's new initiative created in partnership with the IOC and Athlete365, throughout the Olympic Winter Games. Together, Team Corona Cero will bring the brand's "For Every Golden Moment" global platform to life, reminding people that meaningful golden moments can happen anytime, anywhere, or in any season.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260203205858/en/

Team Corona Cero

Central to Corona Cero's commitment as a Worldwide Olympic Partner, TIME CERO is designed to celebrate Olympians and help them relax, stay present, and embrace balance amid the intensity of competition. Activated across a range of Olympic Games locations, all Winter Olympians at Milano Cortina 2026 will be able to embrace TIME CERO through nature-inspired spaces and post-competition retreats.

"'For Every Golden Moment' is more than medals or milestones it's also about the small, meaningful moments that make the Olympic journey unforgettable," said Richard Oppy, AB InBev Global President, Premium Brands. "Our Corona Cero ambassadors and other Olympians will get the chance to enjoy TIME CERO, a moment to unwind, relax, and truly take it all in whether that is on the slopes, in the village, or even back home celebrating with friends and a beer in hand."

Meet Team Corona Cero

Representing the brand across Milano Cortina 2026, the global roster of Corona Cero ambassadors includes:

Arianna Fontana (Italy, Short Track Speed Skating)

Ayumu Hirano (Japan, Snowboard)

Cassie Sharpe (Canada, Freestyle Skiing)

Katie Ormerod (Great Britain, Snowboard)

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen (Brazil, Alpine Skiing)

Marie-Philip Poulin (Canada, Ice Hockey)

Mark McMorris (Canada, Snowboard)

Matt C. Smith (South Africa, Cross-Country Skiing)

Matt Weston (Great Britain, Skeleton)

Suzanne Schulting (Netherlands, Speed Skating)

These athletes will live the "For Every Golden Moment" platform in real time by sharing personal Olympic Games journeys, balancing peak performance and mindful reflection with TIME CERO, and connecting with fans at special events.

Introducing TIME CERO: Relax, Recharge, and Celebrate

Corona Cero's TIME CERO initiative begins for all Team Corona Cero ambassadors with the signing of the brand's Relaxation Clause: a commitment that ensures all partners prioritize downtime, recovery, and presence throughout the Olympic Games. The Relaxation Clause offers a new approach to partnerships that reflects the essence of Corona Cero: giving athletes flexibility to embrace balance and connect with nature.

Since the Olympic Games Paris 2024, Corona Cero has developed one-of-a-kind spaces for athletes to connect with nature, and the brand is now taking it to a new level. In Milano Cortina 2026, Corona Cero has created "Cero Stress Zones" across the Olympic Villages for all athletes to use dedicated spaces filled with nature to help them recharge between competitions complete with "Mobile Plant Shops" to bring plants back to their personal rooms for an added touch of nature.

To honor and celebrate the monumental occasion, athletes will receive Corona Cero's legendary Golden Bottle an engravable keepsake commemorating their own Olympic Winter Games golden moments. The brand has also created multiple Casa Corona hospitality zones for athletes from all nations to come together for celebrations, as well as being included within select country-themed National Olympic Committee (NOC) houses.

After the Olympic Winter Games, Team Corona Cero ambassadors will have the chance to participate in a TIME CERO Retreat on Corona Island the brand's eco-protected paradise off Colombia's coast where they can celebrate their achievements and reconnect with nature in a Michelin-rated experience.

"The Winter Olympic Games move fast, and it is easy to miss how special each moment really is," said Cassie Sharpe, Canadian freestyle skier and Corona Cero athlete ambassador. "What drew me to Team Corona Cerois the idea that success is not only about results, but about how you experience the journey. TIME CERO reflects something I truly believe in: slowing down, staying present, and appreciating that the moments that happen along the way are just as important as the competition itself."

Creating Lasting Moments Throughout Milano Cortina 2026

Fans of a legal drinking age will have opportunities to engage with Corona Cero in Milano and Livigno, immersing themselves in the spirit of the Olympic Games and Corona Cero's celebration of connection, balance, and mindful enjoyment.

Through these brand activations including the Corona Hotel mountain lodge, Casa Corona hospitality centers, beer gardens, and other special pop-ups spectators can escape the bustle to relax, reflect, and celebrate their own golden moments. Produced by experiential partner, WINK, many of Corona Cero's activations are Blue Standard verified by Oceanic Global, ensuring structures are built with sustainability in mind, reduce single-use plastics, and follow best-practices for sourcing waste systems.

The "For Every Golden Moment" platform, created in partnership with the creative agency Grey, draws parallels with real-life events and Olympic triumphs to show that golden moments can be experienced anywhere in the world.

To learn more, follow @Corona on social media for access details, exclusive updates, and real-time coverage of all Milano Cortina 2026 activations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260203205858/en/

Contacts:

media.relations@ab-inbev.com