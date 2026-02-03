Game Ready Performance with reliable lag-free LIGHTSPEED wireless, immersive 24-bit audio, and crystal-clear comms with software support on PC and mobile delivers a premium experience

Comfortable and modern design with versatile connectivity, over 24 hours of battery life, and durable enough to take along, G325 allows you to Play and Chill Anywhere

Available in three different colourways to fit your aesthetics, the Logitech G325's modern, clean design with easy-to-use controls seamlessly transitions between whatever and wherever you want to play

Logitech G today announced the Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset, a new wireless gaming headset designed for players who want effortless versatility, immersive audio, and all-day comfort, without the premium price tag. Offered at just $79.99 MSRP, the G325 delivers LIGHTSPEED wireless performance and premium audio, in a modern, minimalist design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260203409552/en/

The Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is a new wireless headset designed for players who want effortless versatility, immersive audio, and all-day comfort, without the premium price tag.

"We want all gamers to have premium experiences," said Ujesh Desai, General Manager of Logitech G. "That's why we packed so much into the new G325 headset. It's got a super comfortable design, long battery life, great audio, and works across PC, console, and mobile. It's designed for gamers who love to play across a variety of platforms."

Play and Chill, Wherever Life Takes You

Built for long sessions and life on the move, the Logitech G325 features a featherweight construction, plush ear cushions, and a modern fit that stays comfortable for hours.

The G325 offers a clean, minimalist design, available in three eye-catching colourways (lilac, black, and white) to suit everyone's style.

The G325 headset is designed for seamless, focused use, integrating all essential controls from power, Bluetooth, volume, mute, and more, directly into the device itself. This intuitive design eliminates distractions and allows you to immerse yourself in the game. Furthermore, with over 24 hours of continuous battery life, the G325 ensures your play, work, and everything in between remain uninterrupted from morning until night.

Wireless Gaming, Evolved

The Logitech G325 proves you don't need premium pricing to get premium features.

The highlight? True LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, delivering reliable, lag-free performance that's fast enough for competitive shooters and flexible enough for everything else in your digital life.

But the G325's wireless prowess doesn't stop at LIGHTSPEED. Gamers can move between their PC and console platforms by using the USB dongle, and connect to their mobile gaming devices using Bluetooth

This flexibility means that with just one press of a button, you can switch from an intense mobile gaming session to answering a phone call or listening to music. The G325 eliminates the hassle of cables, granting you the freedom to focus purely on the task at hand.

Game Ready Audio, No Compromises

Powered by advanced 24-bit audio, the G325 delivers rich, detailed sound across every genre. From epic soundtracks to auditory details like footsteps or rain in Fortnite, Baldur's Gate, Monster Hunter Wilds, and more, the headset creates an immersive soundscape that rivals more expensive options, to experience the full audio details in every game.

Crystal-Clear Comms on Any Device

An integrated, beamforming microphone delivers a clear, natural voice quality on any gaming device. Whether coordinating with teammates or taking a call mid-session, communication stays crisp.

What truly sets the G325 apart is its seamless balance of performance and personalisation. With full integration across Logitech G HUB and the mobile app, players can tailor EQ, mic settings, and enable AI-powered noise reduction wherever they play, whether at home on PC or Console or on the go with their phone or handheld.

Unmatched Value

With professional-grade wireless performance, full-bodied audio, and all-day comfort for only $79.99 MSRP, the Logitech G325 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset redefines expectations for value-driven gaming headsets.

Logitech G325 Key Features

LIGHTSPEED wireless technology for true low-latency gaming

Bluetooth 5.2 compatibility

5.2 compatibility Rich, immersive 24-bit audio detail

Crystal-clear beamforming microphone with optional AI-powered noise reduction

Cross-platform support for PC, console, and mobile

212g lightweight, durable design for all-day comfort

Modern, minimalist look in three colour options

Seamless device switching and intuitive onboard controls

Long battery life for gaming anywhere

For more information about the Logitech G325 and the full Logitech G lineup, visit logitechg.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and unite people when working, creating, gaming, and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or the company blog.

Logitech, Logitech G, and LIGHTSPEED are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

All other product names, logos, and brands are the property of their respective owners and used in this press release for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260203409552/en/

Contacts:

Editorial Contact:

Derek Perez

dperez1@logitech.com

408-391-6454