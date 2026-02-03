Cortex Code, Snowflake's AI coding agent, helps customers like Braze, Decile, dentsu, FYUL, LendingTree, Shelter Mutual Insurance, TextNow, United Rentals, and WHOOP perform complex data engineering, analytics, machine learning, and agent-building tasks in simple, natural language

Cortex Code CLI makes every data team more productive by bringing secure, Snowflake-aware coding assistance to local development workflows so enterprises can build faster within their preferred environments

Snowflake delivers a secure, modern development environment that supports end-to-end AI workflows at scale with a new integration with v0 by Vercel, agentic web search by Brave Search, and enhancements to Workspaces

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today unveiled a new Snowflake-native AI coding agent and other tools purpose-built to help organizations move data and AI projects from idea to production faster. With Cortex Code a data-native AI coding agent that automates and accelerates end-to-end enterprise development, users gain an agentthat deeply understands and operates within their enterprise data context. Cortex Code empowers everyone, regardless of their technical expertise, from data experts to domain experts, to build data pipelines, analytics, and AI apps faster, while maintaining enterprise-grade security and governance controls. Cortex Code joins Snowflake Intelligence as a part of the Snowflake Cortex AI product suite, extending the company's AI-powered capabilities across the entire enterprise data lifecycle. In addition, Snowflake is introducing new capabilities for vibe coding and a collaborative development environment, so users can innovate more seamlessly.

Cortex Code delivers a dramatic increase in productivity for data teams, simplifying all data operations by bringing secure, context-aware coding assistance to local development environments

"For AI to truly deliver value, it must move beyond experimentation and become an integral part of the systems that teams rely on every day," said Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product, Snowflake. "With Cortex Code, we're reimagining how teams build and operate by embedding AI directly into the development lifecycle with critical data context and controls teams can trust. This materially shifts how organizations build with data and AI, drastically reducing the effort required for users to build solutions that are reliable, governed, and ready to run at enterprise scale."

Cortex Code: The AI Coding Agent Purpose-Built for the Enterprise Data Stack

As businesses race to deliver real impact with AI, teams across organizations face growing pressure to move faster without impacting trust, accuracy, or scale. Yet many coding tools lack the deep, end-to-end understanding of an organization's data, processes, and constraints, which is required to move quickly from experimentation to real business impact. Existing solutions often focus narrowly on code generation, without understanding the context of enterprise data, governance requirements, or the complex workflows that span data engineering, analytics, and app development. To move data and AI initiatives forward faster and more reliably, organizations require purpose-built tooling that understands their data environments, simplifies complex tasks, and enables sophisticated, trusted workflows through natural language.

Powering this shift is Cortex Code. By translating complex data engineering, analytics, machine learning, and agent-building tasks into simple, natural language workflows, Cortex Code helps teams deliver production-ready outcomes faster. It enables leading organizations like Braze, Decile, dentsu, FYUL, LendingTree, Shelter Mutual Insurance, TextNow, United Rentals, and WHOOP to accelerate time to value and confidently move even the most advanced use cases from idea to production with speed and accuracy.

Unlike generic coding assistants, Cortex Code understands users' Snowflake data, compute, governance, and operational semantics while remaining secure by design and strictly governed. Cortex Code is customizable and interoperable, designed to work wherever users operate across Snowflake experiences and local developer environments. It fits naturally into existing workflows and supports the entire development lifecycle, from design and implementation to optimization and operations. Teams can use Cortex Code within the Snowflake platform through Cortex Code in Snowsight (generally available soon) or withintheir preferred terminal or code editor like VS Code or Cursor with Cortex Code CLI (now generally available).

Accelerating AI Development Across the Data Lifecycle

To further reduce the friction that slows enterprise AI adoption and delivery, Snowflake is also advancing how users build, deploy, and manage AI-powered data workflows across the stack, from app development to collaboration:

Vibe coding for AI apps with v0 by Vercel: A new integration with v0 by Vercel (generally available soon) enables employees, from developers to analysts, to create rich, AI-powered data apps with natural language that can be deployed securely inside of Snowflake through Snowpark Container Services.

A new (generally available soon) enables employees, from developers to analysts, to create rich, AI-powered data apps with natural language that can be deployed securely inside of Snowflake through Snowpark Container Services. Agentic web search by Brave Search : A new integration with the Brave Search API (in public preview) brings real-time web knowledge into Snowflake Intelligence, Cortex Code, and Cortex Agents to bridge the gap between internal enterprise data and public world context. This integration enables agents to answer questions about current events, research market trends, and retrieve and source documentation with high accuracy and reduced hallucinations, all within Snowflake.

: A new (in public preview) brings real-time web knowledge into Snowflake Intelligence, Cortex Code, and Cortex Agents to bridge the gap between internal enterprise data and public world context. This integration enables agents to answer questions about current events, research market trends, and retrieve and source documentation with high accuracy and reduced hallucinations, all within Snowflake. A secure, end-to-end workspace for building production-ready AI: Enhancements to Workspaces, including Shared Workspaces (now generally available), Snowflake Notebooks (now generally available), and OpenID Connect (OIDC)-based authentication (now generally available), provide a unified environment where teams can collaboratively build data pipelines, AI apps, and interactive experiences with enterprise-grade security built-in.

What Snowflake Customers Are Saying About Cortex Code:

"Our teams operate in an industry where the demand for high-quality, data-driven marketing solutions is accelerating rapidly. To keep pace, we need tools that let us scale efficiently while maintaining consistency and governance," said Joe Tobey, Head of Data Products Engineering, dentsu. "Cortex Code CLI aligns naturally with how our teams work, enabling them to translate data and evolving requirements into AI-powered solutions on Snowflake faster, supporting our ability to meet growing market expectations without disrupting established workflows."

"Cortex Code is fundamentally changing how our teams build on Snowflake," said Miks Lusitis, Senior Director of Data, FYUL. "By bringing context-aware AI directly into our development workflows, Cortex Code has helped us move from experimentation to production faster without having to switch between tools or question if the agent understands our business context."

"As we look at how agentic AI can accelerate our data and analytics roadmap, speed and iteration are critical," said Srinivas Madabushi, Senior Vice President, Technology, LendingTree. "Cortex Code gives our teams a simple, in-platform way to move quickly from exploring ideas to delivering AI-driven workflows directly on Snowflake. It has the power to help us shape how we roll out AI-powered capabilities for more personalized consumer experiences and smarter financial decisioning."

"What stands out about Cortex Code is how naturally it fits into the way our teams already work," said Vibhor Gupta, Vice President of Enterprise Data AI, Shelter Mutual Insurance. "It helps us reduce friction in everyday data and AI development while maintaining the controls and oversight we need in a regulated environment. With Cortex Code, our teams can build faster with the context they need to be successful."

"Powering connectivity for millions of users requires a technology stack that can keep pace with the business and enables our teams to make smart, data-driven decisions at scale," said Ganesan Saminathan, Head of Data Engineering, TextNow. "Cortex Code enables our teams to move faster from data to action by supporting AI-powered capabilities directly in our data workflows. That agility is key as we continue expanding access to free and flexible wireless services for millions."

"Snowflake Intelligence is already helping our teams make faster, better decisions across the business, and Cortex Code is extending that intelligence into the AI experiences we build for our team," said Tony Leopold, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer, United Rentals. "Cortex Code helps our engineers improve the performance of our business intelligence tools, meaningfully reducing the time it takes to improve quality and speed of Natural Language Query responses."

"Cortex Code has quickly improved how we build and operate AI across Snowflake, from day-to-day development to the production-grade agents we deliver to our teams," said Matt Luizzi, Senior Director of Business Analytics, WHOOP. "Using Cortex Code, we've been able to optimize our existing Cortex Agents and benchmark against different Evaluation Sets to improve performance and accuracy. It's accelerated how we turn knowledge into usable AI experiences while maintaining the operational rigor we need."

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 12,600 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world's largest companies, use Snowflake's AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, apps and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).

