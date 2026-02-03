Podcast partnership reflects shared mission to make support through loss more open, human and accessible

The Estate Registry, the UK's leading provider of bereavement notification and estate-management services, has been announced as the headline partner of Keep It Grief, a new weekly podcast hosted by broadcaster Jonny Meah, launching later this month.

The new partnership reflects a shared belief that support through grief should be accessible, compassionate and part of everyday life addressing both the emotional and practical realities that follow loss.

Keep It Grief will explore grief in all its forms, from sudden loss and anticipatory grief to how bereavement affects work, relationships, identity and mental health.

The podcast aims to challenge long-standing taboos around grief through open, honest conversation, while remaining warm, human and relatable.

As headline partner, The Estate Registry (TER) will be integrated throughout the series, reinforcing its role as a trusted provider of practical support for people navigating life after loss.

TER's services include bereavement notification, probate support and digital legacy planning through products such as NotifyNOW, Settld, LegacyNOW and InheritNOW.

Hosted by Meah a familiar voice and face across commercial radio including Heart Radio Network and regularly seen on BBC One. Joining Jonny on the podcast will be his close friend Neil Collins.

The pair bring lived experience to the series, following the loss of Meah's mother to breast cancer and the sudden death of Collins' fiancée in 2023.

Alongside personal conversations, the series will feature selected public figures, listener stories and occasional expert voices, helping to build a supportive community around grief an area still rarely discussed openly in public life.

Keep It Grief will focus on reality, resilience and recovery the constant connection to the listener is designed to feel like a conversation with a friend, rather than a clinical or preachy discussion.

Jonny Meah said: "Grief is something every single one of us experiences at some point, yet we're still so uncomfortable talking about it.

"Keep It Grief is about changing that being honest, being human, and recognising that even in the heaviest moments, connection, openness, discussion and expressing your emotions really matter and can help you through those worst moments in life.

"We intend to persuade well-known public figures and listeners to talk more openly about loss without sugar-coating it, while remaining human, relatable and, believe it or not, with a touch of humour too!"

Howard Enders, Chief Operating Officer at The Estate Registry said: "Grief doesn't begin and end with paperwork, and it certainly doesn't follow a neat timeline. At The Estate Registry, we see every day how loss affects people emotionally and practically, often at the same time, and often when they feel least equipped to cope.

"That's why we're proud to be partnering with Keep It Grief. This new podcast will create the kind of honest, compassionate space that is still missing from many public conversations about loss.

"It recognises that grief is human, complex and ongoing and that people need both emotional understanding and practical support, not one without the other.

"In partnership with Jonny and Neil, we're backing a project that treats grief with realism, warmth and respect, and will help to make conversations about loss more open, not something to be hidden away or only addressed in moments of crisis."

The series is being produced by award-winning independent podcast production company, Cold Fries, whose roster of podcasts have racked up over 3.5 million plays.

Laurence Hall from Cold Fries said: "This isn't a podcast trying to 'solve' grief or package it neatly it gives people permission to talk honestly about loss in a way that feels human, relatable and safe.

"Jonny and Neil bring real chemistry, lived experience and emotional intelligence to the conversations, which is incredibly powerful. Listeners don't want lectures they want connection and this podcast creates that in a way we rarely see."

Alongside the audio series, Meah hopes the project will grow into a broader nationwide community, with future live events and audience-led discussions already part of the long-term vision.

With grief increasingly recognised as a universal yet often hidden human experience, Keep It Grief aims to fill a clear gap in the podcast landscape: honest conversations about loss, told with empathy, credibility and heart.

