The Company Advances Its Enterprise Strategy with BYOD Flexibility, Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) Alignment, and Enhanced Channel Partner Programme

Owl Labs, a leader in 360-degree AI-powered video conferencing and hybrid collaboration technology, today announcedthe Meeting Owl 5 Pro, itsnewest 360-degree camera, speaker, and mic device. The Meeting Owl 5 Pro reimagines the centre-of-table experience for hybrid meetings with a solution purpose-built for enterprise organisations, delivering a seamless single-cable Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) experience.

Flexibility is foundational to the Meeting Owl 5 Pro's design, enabling it to support virtually any room setup-from standalone BYOD setups to integration as a peripheral within full in-room systems. A single-cable BYOD experience enables instant USB connectivity to the room's A/V system, simplifying room setup, reducing cabling complexity, and ensuring a consistent experience for in-room and remote participants.

Key features and performance enhancements in the Meeting Owl 5 Pro include:

Wired multi-device pairing - Secure, reliable coverage for larger rooms through simple, single-cable Ethernet connectivity

Direct Ethernet connectivity - Hardwired networking and centralised device management for enterprise IT

Integrated port design - Built-in HDMI, USB-C, and Ethernet ports for stable connections and clean cable routing

MDEP-ready architecture - Built to support future Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform requirements

Five customisable video meeting modes - Easily tailor meeting layouts and experiences using the on-device Multipurpose Button

Flexible wireless or wired pairing - Choose the connection method that fits room design, network needs and IT preferences

"The Meeting Owl 5 Pro represents a significant leap forward in our mission to create truly equitable hybrid meetings for all companies, with a focus on Enterprise," said Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs. "From streamlined setup to enterprise-grade innovations, a company commitment to MDEP readiness, and a reinforced channel strategy, we're delivering a solution that modern organisations can trust today, which will continue to improve with new advancements over time."

To strengthen its commitment to channel partners, Owl Labs is launching an enhanced Channel Partner Programme alongside the new product, with the Meeting Owl 5 Pro among the company's first channel-first offerings. The programme offers increased margin flexibility, expanded education and training, deal registration, incentives, and dedicated support. It also includes a subscription offering of Owl 360 Services, Owl Labs' services platform built for enterprise IT administrators for remote device management, advanced analytics, priority onboarding and technical support, and enhanced device protection.

As part of its broader enterprise strategy, Owl Labs continues to align as a partner within the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP), reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to enterprise-grade security, manageability, and IT standards across its portfolio. This company-wide initiative reflects Owl Labs' focus on building a scalable, enterprise-ready foundation as its product ecosystem and services continue to evolve. Owl Labs' existing portfolio, including the Meeting Owl 4+ and Owl Bar, is certified for Microsoft Teams. Together, these offerings provide IT leaders with a comprehensive, trusted ecosystem for deploying and managing hybrid collaboration at scale.

The Meeting Owl 5 Pro is available for pre-order now for £2399 with shipping expected in Q1. The device will launch initially in the US, Canada, UK, and Europe, with further global expansion planned. To purchase, find your local reseller or contact sales@owllabs.com. For more information on all Owl Labs products, visit owllabs.co.uk.

About Owl Labs:

Owl Labs is the first company to build AI-powered, 360-degree video conferencing solutions for hybrid organisations. Its connected device system and Owl Intelligence System software make meetings more inclusive and collaborative by leveling the playing field between remote and in-room participants. The Meeting Owl product line is the first AI-powered, WiFi-enabled, 360-degree camera, microphone and speaker that automatically zooms in on whoever's speaking. Over 250,000 organisations, from small businesses to 92 companies on the Fortune 100 list to educational institutions, have used Owl Labs products to power millions of hybrid experiences. Owl Labs has raised $47 million in funding and is based in Boston, with remote and hybrid employees all over the world. To learn more, visit owllabs.co.uk.

